Kylo Ren is back with some pretty interesting thoughts on the latest "raw" trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Back in 2016, Ben sat down to watch the Rogue One trailers, and his reactions were pretty spot on. But this movie actually has him in it, so there's a lot more at stake this time around. A few of the big takeaways that Kylo Ren has include just how many times the word raw is used, along with some of the obvious deceptions going on within the footage.

The video begins with Kylo Ren loading up the trailer to watch it and then announcing that he's just as excited for The Last Jedi because it's the future and he doesn't know what the outcome is going to be yet. Snoke begins his monologue and naturally, Ren believes that he's talking about him, agreeing with Snoke's description of "raw, untamed power." This is the first moment that Ren addresses one of the few attempts at deception in the trailer, outraged when, after Snoke's monologue, a picture of Rey hits the screen. Ren exclaims, "that edit is super misleading!"

One of the best parts of the Kylo Ren reaction video is when Luke Skywalker's hand pops up and Ren compares the hand to Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones, calling him "the father killing traitor, Tyrion Lannister." Next up Ren comments on Luke's observation of Rey's raw strength and wonders aloud why everything is so "raw" this time around. After the rawness, Kylo Ren starts to yell at himself for smashing his helmet, mentioning that nobody would want to harm the beautiful helmet saying, "I would never do that."

Finally, Kylo Ren says, "nothing more raw then killing your own past" in reference to the scene where it looks like Ren is about to kill General Organa. But, the best part comes at the very end where some creative editing looks like we're going to see some kind of alliance between Kylo Ren and Rey. Ren openly laughs at the thought of the truce and says, "Ha, yeah... there will be a truce." So, there you have it, straight from the mouth of the man himself, there will be no alliance between Rey and Kylo Ren.

Out of the few reaction videos that Kylo Ren has done, The Last Jedi is definitely the best and that's more than likely due to the fact that he's starring in this project. While most of his reactions were very Kylo Ren-centric, he did comment on Chewbacca's appearance, a topic that we recently covered in hopes to get the Wookie some much needed help. Since Kylo Ren is even bringing it up, it may be worse than we initially thought. Anyway, you can check out Kylo Ren's reaction to the new trailer for The Last Jedi below, courtesy of the Auralnauts YouTube channel and then see about finding a Porg for Ren's friend.