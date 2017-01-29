This week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences finally revealed this year's Oscar nominees and La La Land came out on top in a big way. The ode to old school Hollywood scored 14 nominations and that has helped generate a lot of new interest in the movie. That being the case, the movie has now grossed more than $200 million at the worldwide box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, La La Land has made $224 million at the worldwide box office, which makes it a huge hit for Lionsgate. The movie had a relatively modest budget of $30 million, so it should turn a very nice profit. Domestically, the movie made an additional $12 million over the weekend, which helped push it over the $100 million mark in North America. With the Oscar's still a month away and the movie poised to bring home a truckload of Academy Awards, La La Land should continue to rake in the cash over the coming weeks.

La La Land is poised to easily be the biggest financial success of all the Best Picture nominees this year. Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi hit Arrival has grossed $175 million worldwide, but it had a higher budget ($47 million) and isn't likely to outgross director Damien Chazelle's beloved musical. Hidden Figures has grossed $100 million worldwide and that movie still has some legs, but it also isn't likely to catch up to La La Land's impressive total, which will grow in the coming weeks. Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge has also done quite well, grossing $163 million worldwide, but given the cost of making a war movie, it probably won't wind up being quite as profitable. Not only that, but if La La Land manages to make history on Oscar night, which it has a chance to do, the movie should be making money for a long time to come.

La La Land was nominated in 13 separate categories and scored two nominations in the Best Original Song category for "City of Stars" and "Audition." It seems like a lock that one of those songs will wind up winning the award come Oscar night. The movie was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Director (Damien Chazelle), Best Cinematography (Linus Sandgren), Costume Design (Mary Zophres), Film Editing (Tom Cross), Original Score (Justin Hurwitz), Production Design (David Wasco), Sound Editing (Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan), Sound Mixing (Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan) and Best Original Screenplay (Damien Chazelle).

The record-tying 14 Oscar nominations that La La Land received is definitely impressive, but not necessarily surprising. The movie has been absolutely dominating this awards season so far and recently set a record for most wins at the Golden Globes, becoming the first movie to ever sweep all seven of the major categories. La La Land will have a chance to set a record for the most wins at the Academy Awards as well, if the movie can pull off winning 12 of the 14 categories in which it is nominated. The current record stands at 11 wins, which Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King all pulled off. Win or lose, La La Land has a chance to not only be one of the biggest critical darlings of the year, but also one of the most financially successful.