Going into the 2017 Golden Globes, La La Land had the most nominations of any other film with seven, followed by Moonlight with six nominations and Manchester-by-the-Sea with five nominations. At the end of the night, La La Land made history by winning all seven of the awards it was nominated for, taking the most wins for any film in Golden Globes history. It was also the first movie to win every major Golden Globe it was nominated for since One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest in 1976, which could set it up for a big night on Oscar Sunday next month.

Deadline reports that La La Land ran the table tonight, winning Best Picture Comedy or Musical, filmmaker Damien Chazelle winning Best Director and Best Screenplay, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for Best Actor and Best Actress, Best Original Score by Justin Hurwitz and Best Original Song for "City of Stars." The show's opening number was also a parody of the La La Land opening musical number, featuring a number of stars singing and dancing on the red carpet to kick off the show. La La Land beat out A24's 20th Century Women, 20th Century Fox's Deadpool, Paramount Pictures' Florence Foster Jenkins and The Weinstein Company's Sing Street for Best Picture Comedy or Musical.

La La Land could also help propel the Los Angeles musical to new heights at the box office, as it continues to expand in more theaters nationwide. La La Land opened in theaters on December 9, opening with a whopping platform debut of $881,104 from five theaters for an incredible $176,221 per-screen average. Each weekend since it has expanded into more theaters, with last weekend's expansion of 1,515 theaters more than half of its previous count of 750 theaters. In its fifth frame in theaters this weekend, it rose to fifth place with $10 million, bringing its domestic total to $51.6 million and a worldwide total of $85.7 million, from a $30 million budget.

In this modern take on the Hollywood musical from Damien Chazelle, the Academy Award-nominated writer and director of Whiplash, Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) are drawn together by their common desire to do what they love. But as success mounts they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair, and the dreams they worked so hard to maintain in each other threaten to rip them apart. The supporting cast includes John Legend, Finn Wittrock, J.K. Simons, Jason Fuchs, Damon Gupton, Josh Pence and Tom Everett Scott.

La La Land's historic win at the Golden Globes could set it up for a dominant Oscar run as well. The musical won all five of the major awards, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Actress, a feat that only three movies in history have ever achieved at the Oscars. The only three films to win all five major awards are It Happened One Night in 1934, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest in 1975 and The Silence of the Lambs in 1991. With La La Land winning the Big 5 awards at the Golden Globes, time will tell if it could repeat this feat at the Oscars. The Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24 so we'll have to wait and see if La La Land will be nominated in all five major categories.