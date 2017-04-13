Tri-Star has brought on Don't Breathe director Fede Alvarez to direct their Labyrinth sequel, while also setting writer Jay Basu (Monsters: Dark Continent) to write the script. This project will not head into production right away though, with both the director and writer first tackling Sony's The Girl in the Spider's Web movie, which begins filming this fall. Labyrinth 2 is moving forward after that project. This new report also re-confirms that this project is not a Labyrinth reboot.

Back in January 2016, it was reported that Guardians of the Galaxy writer Nicole Perlman has come aboard to write the script for a Labyrinth reboot, which was particularly troubling to many fans since the news came just days after original Labyrinth star David Bowie passed away. Nicole Perlman then took to social media to reveal that she had actually been in talks with the Jim Henson company in late 2014, confirming that she isn't rebooting the original movie, adding that it will be a "continuation" of this world that Jim Henson created. Deadline broke the news of Fede Alvarez taking the helm on this project, with the director offering the following statement.

"Labyrinth is one of the seminal movies from my childhood that made me fall in love with filmmaking. I couldn't be more thrilled to expand on Jim Henson's mesmerizing universe, and take a new generation of moviegoers back into the Labyrinth."

While no story details have been confirmed at this time, Deadline adds that the new writer and director will craft an original story set within the universe created in the original movie, while confirming again that it's not a remake. The site adds that the project sounds more like a spin-off than a sequel, while confirming that David Bowie's iconic character Goblin King Jareth from the original, will not be included in this story. The original film followed a teenage girl named Sarah (Jennifer Connelly), who is given just 13 hours to decipher a labyrinth and save her baby brother, after her wish to have him taken away was granted by the Goblin King.

The original Labyrinth also starred Toby Froud, Shelley Thompson, Christopher Malcolm, Natalie Finland, Shari Weiser and Brian Henson. The film marked Jim Henson's final foray into directing before he passed away in May 1990 at the age of 54, just one month before the movie's release, with George Lucas also serving as executive producer. While it only made $12 million at the box office, and was panned by most critics, it eventually became a beloved cult classic that is still revered to this day. With the new director and writer taking on another project before Labyrinth, it may be quite some time before more updates are available on this project.