Vertical Entertainment has released the first trailer from their upcoming action-thriller Lady Bloodfight, which is set for a theatrical release on May 5. The studio has also provided us with the first poster that takes us closer into the action, showcasing the characters who square off against each other in a brutal fighting tournament known as The Kumite. While this tournament bears the same name as the tournament portrayed in the 1988 classic Bloodsport, this upcoming action-thriller showcases an all-female tournament.

Lady Bloodfight centers on Jane (Amy Johnston), a beautiful but troubled American girl backpacking her way through Hong Kong. When she successfully fends off three thugs trying to rob her, she draws the attention of Shu (Muriel Hofmann), a Wudang champion, who is impressed by her raw street fighting abilities. Shu recruits Jane and trains her to fight in the vicious, all-female, underground martial arts tournament known as "The Kumite" in this new film from Vertical Entertainment.

After months of rigorous preparation, Jane is ready to face off against the deadliest female fighters in the world, including Ling (Jenny Wu), the apprentice of Shu's nemesis, Wai (Kathy Wu), a Shaolin master. Other nefarious forces also lie in the shadows, taking Jane on a journey through the gritty underworld of Hong Kong as she fights to be named the best female fighter in the world. The supporting cast includes Jet Tranter, Mayling Ng, Sunny Coelst, Rosemary Vandebrouck, Lisa Cheng, Chalinene Bassinah and Lauren Rhoden.

Chris Nahon directs this martial arts movie from a script by Bey Logan. Chris Nahon made his directorial debut in 2001 with Kiss of the Dragon, starring Jet Li and Bridget Fonda. He would go on to direct 2005's Empire of the Wolves and Blood: The Last Vampire, along with episodes of the 2011 TV series Plus belle la vie. Fans of classic martial arts movies may recognize the name Bey Logan, since he often contributes commentary tracks to home video releases of martial arts classics. He has also served as a producer on Netflix's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, Kickboxer: Retaliation and The Forbidden Kingdom, while writing the scripts for The Medallion starring Jackie Chan, The Blood Bond and the upcoming Snowblade.

While Amy Johnston may not be a household name as an actress, she is an accomplished stunt performer. She performed some uncredited utility stunts on Marvel's Iron Man 3, before moving on to stunt work in Raze, acting as Scarlett Johansson's stunt double on Captain America: The Winter Soldier and performing stunts on both Deadpool and Suicide Squad. This action movie Lady Bloodfight hits theaters on May 5, putting it up against the highly-anticipated superhero sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Take a look at the first trailer, poster and photos for Lady Bloodfight.