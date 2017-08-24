Netflix today announced the release of Gaga: Five Foot Two, an intimate and unfettered portrait of a year in the life of Lady Gaga. The documentary was selected to premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival and will launch simultaneously in all 190 countries in which Netflix is available on September 22. The Netflix streaming service has also released the first poster for this documentary, which you can take a look at below, along with some clips that Gaga debuted on her social media channels. Here's what Lisa Nishimura, VP of Original Documentaries for Netflix, had to say in her statement.

"It is a rare moment when one is invited behind the curtain to witness the raw truth of an individual, even more so when that person happens to be one of the most recognizable, influential and scrutinized public figures in culture today. Director Chris Moukarbel deftly brings us into Lady Gaga's intimate world; allowing us to experience the drive, conflict, passion, complexity and deeply personal creative process behind this singular artist."

In the film, Emmy-nominated filmmaker Chris Moukarbel (Banksy Does New York) pulls back the curtain to introduce the woman behind the performer, the costumes, the glitz and the glamour. Off-stage, in the studio, unplugged and at home, audiences get an unguarded glimpse at Gaga through a series of personal highs and lows and the culmination of a year's emotional journey. From struggles with relationships to health issues, from finding solace in her inner circle to conquering her insecurities, Gaga: Five Foot Two navigates the divide between life as a superstar and life as an everyday woman. Here's what director Chris Moukarbel had to say in his statement.

"I had a rare opportunity to create a portrait of an artist with such an open heart and mind. I feel really lucky that Gaga trusted me and my vision."

It's unclear if this documentary will feature any behind-the-scenes footage of Lady Gaga's upcoming movie A Star Is Born, where she stars alongside Bradley Cooper, who also makes his feature directorial debut, and comedy icon Dave Chappelle. She has previously starred in movies such as Machete Kills, Muppets Most Wanted and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, along with the past two seasons of the hit FX horror anthology series American Horror Story. Here's what Lady Gaga's manager, Bobby Campbell, had to say in a statement about this Netflix documentary.

"I'm excited for people to really get to know the woman I work with everyday. She's one of the hardest working, most genuine, and truly hilarious people in the world."

Live Nation Productions is Live Nation's film, television and documentary production division, devoted to telling groundbreaking, musically-driven stories for audiences worldwide. As the global leader in music and largest live-event promoter, Live Nation brings many of today's biggest tour acts to the stage including Beyoncé, Coldplay, U2, Madonna and Lady Gaga, among others, powerfully positioning Live Nation Productions at the forefront of entertainment. Founded in 2016, the production arm extends the renowned Live Nation brand's breadth of assets into the development and production of innovative, culturally impactful films, television and documentaries in both scripted and unscripted formats. Here's what Heather Parry, Live Nation Productions' President of Production, Film & Television, had to say in her statement.

"Live Nation Productions is used to telling artists' stories in new and intimate ways that bridge the gap between musician and fan. The extraordinary personal access Lady Gaga gave us on Gaga: Five Foot Two allows everyone to experience her fearlessness, vulnerability and true devotion to her craft."

The Netflix original documentary is directed by Chris Moukarbel and produced by Heather Parry for Live Nation Productions, Bobby Campbell for Mermaid Films, and Moukarbel. Gaga: Five Foot Two is Executive Produced by Michael Rapino, Kim Ray, Lisa Nishimura, and Benjamin Cotner. Take a look at the first poster for Gaga: Five Foot Two below.