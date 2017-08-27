Another actor has just thrown his hat in the ring to play Warner Bros.' new Joker. It was recently announced that the studio is working on a Joker origin movie, with Todd Phillips (The Hangover) directing and Martin Scorsese (Goodfellas) producing. No disrespect to Phillips, but it is Scorsese's name that has everyone excited. Including Death Note and Get Out star Lakeith Stanfield, who has now expressed interest in portraying the legendary DC villain in the movie.

Lakeith Stanfield took to Twitter over the weekend to declare his interest in starring in the Martin Scorsese produced Joker origin movie. His declaration was not long winded, or overly articulate, but it most definitely gets the point across. Here's what he had to say.

"Scorsese I'd like to play the Joker."

Simple enough. The idea of playing a legendary villain like the Joker for an equally legendary filmmaker like Martin Scorsese is understandably tantalizing to an up-and-coming actor. The Walking Dead star Steven Ogg recently expressed his interest in portraying the clown prince of crime in the movie as well. Granted, it isn't clear at this point how involved Scorsese is going to be with the project, but having any association with one of his projects can't be a bad thing. Especially if we get the good version of this Joker origin movie out of it. Since this movie is going to take place outside of the DC Extended Universe, there are a lot of possibilities and the project won't be bogged down with continuity.

Todd Phillips is currently writing the script for this Joker origin movie with Scott Silver (8 Mile). Warner Bros. hasn't set a release date. Even though Jared Leto won't be appearing in this movie, the actor did recently clarify that he will be continuing to play the part in the DCEU moving forward.He is still slated to reprise the role in Suicide Squad 2, which has been put on the fast track, as well as the recently announced Joker and Harley Quinn movie. Plus, there is Gotham City Sirens still floating around. There is going to be so much Joker on screen over the next few years that Warner Bros. needs two actors to play the part.

The Joker has historically been portrayed as a white man, but there is no reason the character couldn't be played by a black actor. That would perhaps cause some fuss among DC Comics fans, but if Lakeith Stanfield, or whoever it may be, is the right person for the job, that's the most important thing. And it's unlikely this tweet is going to get him the job, but he is having a breakout year, especially considering that Get Out is one of the biggest movies of the year and could be getting some Oscar attention later this year. Stranger things have happened. The fact that a Martin Scorsese Joker movie is happening at all is proof enough of that.