Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin will star in a Ferruccio Lamborghini biopic directed by Michael Radford, the Oscar nominated director of Il Postino. The project will be introduced to prospective buyers in Cannes next week and is backed by Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi's AMBI Media Group. AMBI secured the rights to Ferruccio Lamborghini La storia ufficiale (The official story) the biography by Lamborghini's son, Tonio Lamborghini 2 years ago, so the story will have the official stamp of approval from the Lamborghini family. The screenplay is set to be written by Oscar winning director/writer Bobby Moresco (Crash, Million Dollar Baby).

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Antonio Banderas will portray Lamborghini and Alec Baldwin with portray his rival, Enzo Ferrari. The movie will look at the life of Lamborghini from his early days building tractors, creating military vehicles in World War II, and finally his designing and building of the iconic Lamborghini. Tonio Lamborghini shared his confidence in the movie with an official statement. Read what he had to say.

"My book Ferruccio Lamborghini: La storia ufficiale (The official story) is the only text perfectly respectful of the real life of my father, despite of numerous legends and anecdotes written or told by other people looking for a moment of celebrity. I really believe this film can translate into images and words the great humanity of Ferruccio and transmit to the viewers worldwide my father's personality: a man full of energy, charisma and passion."

The movie has the working title of Lamborghini: The Legend and AMBI plans to shoot in Italy as well as other locations from around the world to properly tell the story. The movie was originally slated to start filming last summer, but hit unexpected delays. Lamborghini's love of all things luxurious, which was a common source of drama, will be the underlying theme to the movie. AMBI Group co-founder Bacardi had this to say about the different aspects of the upcoming movie.

"This story of Lamborghini: The Legend is not only about cars, engines and a remarkable career. There is a fascinating, but lesser-known private life and a beautiful love story that will be told though our movie."

Lamborghini's love of women, celebrity lifestyle, personal excess, and the business of car sports car making mixed with competition will all be seen in the upcoming movie.

Ferruccio Lamborghini was born in 1916 and was an Italian industrialist. At an early age he had an attraction to mechanics, which led him into the business of tractor manufacturing. At the end of the 1940s he founded Lamborghini Trattatori, which rapidly became an important name in the agricultural business. He later went into the business of air conditioning equipment, but most famously, he created the Lamborghini, a high-end luxury sports car in 1963. The car was created to compete with established sports cars, in particular Ferrari.

Lamborghini: The Legend is expected to start production soon, with no official launch date announced at this time. The AMBI Group recently launched a $200 million dollar film fund to get high-end, star driven commercial movies under their belt. Lamborghini: The Legend seems to fit that bell for what the AMBI Group is after.