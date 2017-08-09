After 32 years of waiting, fans finally got to see Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the final scene of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, when Rey (Daisy Ridley) found him on the hidden planet of Ahch-To. It has been confirmed that Star Wars: The Last Jedi picks up directly after that moment, but now we have new details from Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley and director Rian Johnson. As most fans have gathered from just the first trailer, Luke Skywalker is certainly not the same hero fans once knew. Here's what Mark Hamill had to say about this "broken" Luke Skywalker.

"The fact that Luke says, 'I only know one truth. It's time for the Jedi to end...' I mean, that's a pretty amazing statement for someone who was the symbol of hope and optimism in the original films. When I first read it, my jaw dropped. What would make someone that alienated from his original convictions? That's not something that you can just make up in an afternoon, and I really struggled with this thing."

While we only saw Luke glance at Rey at the end of The Force Awakens, as she holds out his old lightsaber, it wasn't clear how Luke felt about Rey's presence, but we find out right away in this movie. Daisy Ridley reveals in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that Luke Skywalker doesn't want her there, and doesn't want his old lightsaber back either. This isn't an easy pill for Rey to swallow, with Daisy Ridley revealing it's quite the change, going from the father figure she just lost (Harrison Ford's Han Solo), to dealing with Luke Skywalker, who wants nothing to do with her. Here's what Daisy Ridley had to say about Rey's transition from The Force Awakens to The Last Jedi.

"She's so hopeful to everything. And obviously there's a hint of, 'What the hell?' Regardless of everything else, she's been welcomed. No one ever really turns away from her. 'Oh my God, this other man that I lost within a couple days was somewhat of a father figure. Now he's gone, and instead I'm with this grumpy guy on an island who doesn't want me here.'"

Of course, Rey already has abandonment issues, after her mysterious parents dropped her off on the desert planet of Jakku, leaving her to scavenge and fend for herself. She arrives on Ahch-To to try and get Luke back into the fight, not to necessarily learn to become a hero herself, although Daisy Ridley admits that she doesn't think, "one girl, who he doesn't know, turning up with a lightsaber is gonna make him go, 'Oh, s-, yeah, of course I'll get back into the action.'" Mark Hamill, cryptic as ever, offered a question that fans will be pondering from now until December 15.

"But does he not know her?"

This report goes on to add that "a big part of Rey's future will be uncovering her own past," although there is no confirmation this past will be fully unveiled in The Last Jedi. The report hints that the pieces of her life "fit together well with the remnants of Luke Skywalker," hinting that they "may become whole again" by working together. Writer-director Rian Johnson confirmed in an interview from May that the story for Star Wars 8 wasn't "mapped out" when he signed on to the project, with the director revealing that the first step in this writing process was figuring out why Luke had exiled himself in the first place.

"The very first step in the writing of this was figuring out why he's on that island. We know that he is not a coward. He's not just hiding because he's scared. But we also know that he must know his friends are in danger. He must know the galaxy needs him. And he's sitting on this island in the middle of nowhere. There had to be an answer. It had to be something where Luke Skywalker believes he's doing the right thing, and the process of figuring out what that is and unpacking it is the journey for Rey."

We did know that Han Solo and Leia Organa's (Carrie Fisher) son Ben Solo turned against Luke and murdered all of Luke's students at his Jedi academy, before taking on the moniker Kylo Ren and joining the First Order. Luke's failure is seen as one reason why he put himself into exile, Mark Hamill revealed that he made a huge mistake in thinking his nephew was "the chosen one." Here's what Mark Hamill had to say below.

"(Luke) made a huge mistake in thinking that his nephew was the chosen one, so he invested everything he had in Kylo, much like Obi-Wan did with my character. And he is betrayed, with tragic consequences. Luke feels responsible for that. That's the primary obstacle he has to rejoining the world and his place in the Jedi hierarchy, you know? It's that guilt, that feeling that it's his fault, that he didn't detect the darkness in him until it was too late. There's massive amounts of backstory that is left to your imagination and I couldn't do my job without figuring out what that was. Since it's not really important to the main story as a whole a lot of it is just for my own process. I talked with Rian about it and went into this elaborate scenario of what happened to Luke after the end of the Return of the Jedi. I think he probably looks out on the horizon and wishes that he could be more effective, could be what Obi-Wan wanted him to be," Hamill says. "But life is imperfect and without conflict there is no drama. Believe me, you're going to see a lot of conflict in The Last Jedi. That is for sure."

Fans still haven't gotten any indication when the second Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer will arrive, but it's possible that it could coincide with the Force Friday sales event, when the first wave of Star Wars 8 merchandise goes on sale. With just over four months left until The Last Jedi hits theaters, it remains to be seen how much more footage will be released, or how many more details will be revealed.