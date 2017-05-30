Male Star Wars fan takes to social media to ask Lucasfilm about the possibility of male-only screenings for the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi and gets burned in response. It's old news now, but the interweb was ablaze with angry men over the decision to have a women-only screening of Wonder Woman at the Alamo Drafthouse, which was a one night only event and takes place after the premiere of the movie. Men took to Facebook to whine and cry and ended up blowing the whole event out of proportion, because there's not way more important things to deal with in 2017. I guess it's true what they say about Texas: everything is bigger, including the whining men.

In addition to the backlash came the inevitable crap storm of men demanding their own special screenings of movies. One of those men, Jack Posobiec took to Twitter to demand equal rights for men. Read what he had to say below.

"They're doing women-only screenings of Wonder Woman. I propose men-only screenings of Star Wars. For the entire first week."

The Wonder Woman female-only screening takes place after the premiere of the movie, which is something that a lot of the trolls neglected to pay attention to. And it was for charity. But never mind those details. One hopes that he was trolling, but on inspection of further tweets...My head hurts. Lucasfilm executive editor Jennifer Heddle decided to have a little fun with Mr. Posobiec and his crew by just stating a simple fact.

"We ladies who work at Lucasfilm will still see it before you."

Apparently 50% of Lucasfilm's executive team is run by women and the president Kathleen Kennedy is, you guessed it, a woman. MSNBC's Joy Reid also stuck it to Posobiec by asking.

"Weren't you boycotting Star Wars? I mean, the brown people are still in it."

Reid's tweet refers to Posobiec's initial excitement of seeing Rogue One until he conjured up a story that it was racist because the heroes were multiracial and the villains were all white, which lead to Posobiec declaring that the movie was anti United States government, rallying his followers into a giant fake news social media war.

Actor Don Cheadle doesn't seem to understand why men are so fired up over the female-only screenings. The actor defended the screenings on his Twitter page, implying that men who are bummed on the female-only screenings are sexist. He asked.

"An all women screening of Wonder Woman pits men against women? How?"

Cheadle then went on to declare this.

"There's no point to men making a point about celebrating themselves. That's called 'the planet."

Who knew that a screening for a comic book movie could cause such outrage? Is it maybe because Wonder Woman is setting to be the best-reviewed DC movie in a really long time?

Would Posobiec and his crew be this bent out of shape if the movie in question was Twilight or Fifty Shades of Grey? Probably not because those are "chick" movies and men should be the only ones allowed to wear tights in superhero movies. Right? I mean c'mon, let's take this premise as far you want. The Wonder Woman underwear should be marketed to men as well, fair is fair.

