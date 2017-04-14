Star Wars: The Last Jedi is coming out this year and we still know very little about it and haven't seen a shred of footage, or even any real photos from the movie yet. But that all changes now. Star Wars Celebration is happening in Orlando, Florida and the Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel is going to finally give us some of the footage and information we crave. And even if you couldn't make it to Florida for the event, you can watch a live stream of the panel right now.

Star Wars Celebration is happening from now through Sunday and, of all the things going on this weekend, the The Last Jedi panel is easily the most anticipated. Not only because we are going to get to see the cast and filmmakers talking about the movie, but we are finally going to get to see a trailer for the movie. So if there is one thing worth tuning in for this weekend, it is this panel. Some big surprises are promised and there are plenty of unannounced guests who will be joining Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson on stage. Here is how the Star Wars Celebration website is describing the panel.

"Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson will appear on stage. There will be plenty of surprises and special guests on the panel to keep the excitement brewing and speculation spinning throughout the rest of the weekend."

The cast for Star Wars: The Last Jedi includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O and Mark Hamill. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson, so a lot of the movie rests squarely on his shoulders. Lucky for us, after months of only having rumors and very vague comments from the cast and filmmakers to go on, we will finally have some concrete stuff to look at and help set our expectations for Star Wars 8 properly. The movie is set for release on December 15, so we still have about eight months to wait, but this panel should be more than enough to get us hyped up in a big way. As if we weren't already.

Star Wars Celebration 2017 takes place in Orlando, Florida from now through Sunday at the Orange County Convention Center. But if you can't make it, don't worry. The panels will be live streamed all weekend and we will have the ones you won't want to miss here for you. Be sure to check out the Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel live stream for yourself below and keep your eyes peeled for all of the Star Wars news coming your way this weekend.