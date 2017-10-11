Star Wars: The Last Jedi is just around the corner. And the Porgs have slowly started to take over the Star Wars universe. They have now been shown singing the iconic theme song to the movie while poor BB-8 gets tossed aside in favor of the little bird-like creatures. While some are happy to see the cute little Porgs dominating toy stores and promotional material for The Last Jedi, some are angry that the adorable little creatures are the new Ewoks and BB-8 is just plain depressed about the whole situation. BB-8 was the cute element of The Force Awakens and the droid is having a hard time taking a backseat this time around.

First came the unconfirmed drawings, then came the name, and now here they are. The Porgs are here to stay, and they've taken a shot at singing the Star Wars theme to prove that they're not just one-trick ponies. The first real glimpse of the Porgs in the flesh came during the behind-the-scenes featurette for The Last Jedi that premiered over the summer at the Disney D23 Expo and the fans have been divided about their presence ever since with many taking to Photoshop to throw the Porg into a variety of new situations. But the latest craze is definitely the Porgs singing the Star Wars theme song.

The fans over at Volpe Music are feeling the Porg love, and decided to commemorate their debut in The Last Jedi by sampling their adorable noises from the trailer and various forms of merchandise to put the song together. BB-8 is reportedly pretty upset that none of his sounds were included in the song since it was his voice that everybody clamored for last time. The Porg symphony is a true work of art and it's only a matter of time before the Porgs are out on tour singing original tunes.

While the Porgs are clearly enjoying their 15-minutes of fame, BB-8 has been drowning his sorrows trying to come to grips that his time in the limelight is over. The Late Show with Steven Colbert showed a new video that features BB-8 listening to R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts" while watching Porg fever take over the world and slugging back some hard liquor to dull the pain. To add insult to injury, BB-8 still reportedly hasn't gotten over the load of attention that his nemesis, BB-9E has recently gotten at all.

While the Porgs are on the upswing at the moment, they should stop and pause to look at the career of BB-8. Star Wars 9 is just around the corner and you know that J.J. Abrams will have to out-cute the Porgs and BB-8, making something that will replace them both. In the meantime, the Porgs are clearly enjoying their time in the post Harvey Weinstein era of Hollywood and you can check out their version of the Star Wars theme song, courtesy of the Volpe Music YouTube channel below as well as BB-8 coping with his sadness.