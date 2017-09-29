Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi has wrapped post-production and now movie outlets have started to post the running time for the movie, which if true, places the movie as the longest in the Star Wars saga. The movie picks up right where J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens left off and we know that there's a lot of ground to cover from the Jedi training on Ahch-To all the way to learning some more about the mysterious, possibly gender bending, villainous Snoke. In addition, the Resistance battles the First Order, so there's quite a bit going on in the upcoming Last Jedi.

Many fans have already speculated that the movie could be close to three hours because of all of the events that are set to take place. We know we're going to see Luke deal with his "grim perspective" and a mission with Finn and Rose, which when added to the aforementioned details, adds up to a lot to cram into one movie. As it turns out, those fans were pretty close to what the final run time ended up as after all.

Fandango, Cineplex, and AMC all list The Last Jedi as clocking in at 150 minutes, making it the longest Star Wars movie to date, even longer than Attack of the Clones, which was 142 minutes and seemed like it 7 hours long. The rumored run time also is pretty much a good 30 minutes longer than A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back and 20 minutes longer than Return of the Jedi and The Phantom Menace. Revenge of the Sith clocked in 142 minutes, The Force Awakens at 135 minutes, and Rogue One at 133 minutes.

Considering that the movie is reported to be 2 and half hours on the nose, it could be an estimation and not the exact length. Cineworld was the first to leak the running time of The Last Jedi and has since taken it down to zero minutes. AMC, Fandango, and Cineplex could very well have gotten their information from Cineworld and just followed suit. Or, this could actually be the official running time, which does make a lot of sense since there's so much ground to cover this time around. We'll just have to wait until December when the movie finally hits theaters.

Lucasfilm has done a great job keeping a tight lid on the release of anything to the public about The Last Jedi, which opens in less than three months. One trailer debuted earlier this year at Star Wars Celebration and a behind-the-scenes reel was released this summer at the Disney D23 Expo, with no official word on a follow-up trailer. That being said, Mark Hamill did mention that we should all watch Monday Night Football on October 9th. That's far from an official announcement about a follow up trailer, but The Force Awakens had a second trailer drop during an evening NFL game in 2015. Mark Hamill has since deleted the Tweet, adding to further speculation that he wasn't supposed to announce that quite yet. At any rate, the new trailer will drop soon for the longest Star Wars movie according to Fandango.