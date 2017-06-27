We are slowly inching toward the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and, while we wait for a new trailer, we'll take anything we can possibly get our hands on. Not long ago, Vanity Fair released a very in-depth feature piece from behind-the-scenes of Star Wars 8, which included a ton of photos and little informational bits about the next chapter in the Skywalker saga. Now, the publication has revealed a few additional photos, but this time, they are from Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and her daughter.

Vanity Fair has revealed four new photos that were taken while filming was being done on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Vanity Fair published quite a few photos that were taken by Annie Leibovitz, but these new photos had Kathleen Kennedy and Meghan Marshall snapping some shots. Mostly, they are Kennedy and Marshall taking pictures of Annie Leibovitz taking pictures, but they do give hardcore Star Wars fans a few new things to look at.

"Annie Leibovitz wasn't the only person brandishing a camera on the set of our blockbuster summer preview of @StarWars: #TheLastJedi. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy was taking pictures of her own, as was Kennedy's 18-year-old daughter Meghan."

Firstly, we get a new photo of the casino planet Canto Bight, which is going to be where Benicio Del Toro's character, who is simply known as "DJ" at this point, is going to show up. This particular shot was taken by Megan Marshall and it gives us a look at some of the creatures and humans that will inhabit Canto Bight. The rest of the shots were taken by Kathleen Kennedy, the first of which features Rey and Luke hanging out on Skellig Michael by the sea. Since Luke has had next to no screen time at this point, anything featuring Mark Hamill as the famed Jedi is worth looking at.

The other photos weren't from filming, but they are worth checking out. One of the photos features Adam Driver as Kylo Ren brandishing his lightsaber. Granted, the pose is a bit ridiculous, but we get a good look at his cape. The last new Star Wars 8 photo is the most emotional, as it is another look at Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher reunited as Luke and Leia. Because we know this is going to be the last time we are ever going to see Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia on screen, this hits particularly hard.

These photos will have to do until the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer arrives, which should be soon. Expect to see one at either D23 or San Diego Comic-Con next month, but don't expect an overly long one, as it is apparently even shorter than the first trailer we got in April during Star Wars Celebration. In the meantime, you can check out the new behind-the-scenes photos from Star Wars: The Last Jedi for yourself below. And don't worry, just because we don't see Rian Johnson doesn't mean he's been fired.