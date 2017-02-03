Disney and Lucasfilm are still remaining pretty tight-lipped when it comes to Star Wars 8, but they did recently reveal that the official title for the movie is Star Wars: The Last Jedi. That lead many fans to speculate and hope that a teaser trailer would be coming soon, possibly during the Super Bowl this weekend. That isn't going to be the case. So the question then becomes, when are we going to see the first teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

The folks over at the fan site Star Wars News Net contacted one of their sources to get some info on when the teaser will drop and they were able to confirm that any reports claiming the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer will come before Star Wars Celebration in April are not accurate. According to their report, the annual Star Wars fan event, which will be taking place in Florida this year, seems to be the time and place for Disney and Lucasfilm to drop the trailer. Here is what Star Wars News Net had to say about it.

"We contacted one of our sources who shared with us an interesting tidbit. According to him, right now they are hard at work on a new Behind the Scenes reel for The Last Jedi, which will be the first footage that we will see from the movie. This means that there will be no teaser trailer before Celebration. All rumors on the web with earlier dates are not accurate, as are the reports with teaser descriptions.'

It has been largely speculated that the first teaser for The Last Jedi would debut at Star Wars Celebration, which always seemed like a logical place for it. Disney and Lucasfilm released the first teaser for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in April and since that is when Star Wars Celebration is taking place this year, it makes even more sense. What is really interesting is the behind the scenes reel that was mentioned in the report. We saw a similar reel for Star Wars: The Force Awakens at San Diego Comic-Con in 2015 and one for Rogue One released at Star Wars Celebration last year. Since it is said in this report that the behind the scenes reel will be the first footage released for Star Wars 8, it is possible we will see that hit the web before Star Wars Celebration.

Star Wars News Net claims that the reel will debut at Star Wars Celebration, which could mean that we don't see an actual teaser until even later than April. Disney and Lucasfilm could also wind up releasing a behind the scenes reel and a teaser at the event, which is also something the site proposed as a possibility. Either way, we almost definitely will not be getting a teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi before then. The site has been generally reliable in the past, but even they make it clear that, though they have a source on record, this shouldn't be taken as gospel. Disney and Lucasfilm are pretty secretive when it comes to this stuff, so you never know what could happen. Just don't expect any footage during the big game this weekend.

The cast for Star Wars Episode VIII includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O and Mark Hamill. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set for release on December 15. We will be sure to keep you up to date as any new information on when to expect the teaser becomes available.