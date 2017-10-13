Sounds is just as important to Star Wars as the visual element. So when it came time to watch the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, many fans waited until they could crank that volume knob up to 11 and watch it on their personal home theater system with that new John Williams score backing all the iconic sound effects we've come to love and cherish over the past 40 years. Alas, one Star Wars 8 actor wasn't able to enjoy the trailer in such a matter. He didn't even get to hear the sounds audible through his iPhone. Instead he had to settle for watching it from afar, with no sound at all.

Who are we talking about? Poor General Hux, that's who. And the guy doesn't even show up in this latest footage. Which is one reason why actor Domhnall Gleeson didn't even attempt to reach for that volume knob in a crowded bar, when the latest Star Wars trailer interrupted NFL halftime.

Domhnall Gleeson was watching the Chicago Bears vs. the Minnesota Vikings in a very crowded and rowdy bar full of sports nuts. And he delivers this hilarious explanation as to way he was afraid to reach for the remote and turn up the sound.

"I couldn't be like, 'Hey, keep it down. I'm trying to watch this! I might be in this... Oh, no, I'm not.'"

There's no doubt, most fans who watched the trailer for the first time had a better viewing experience than one of its own main stars. Domhnall Gleeson reprises his role as General Hux from The Force Awakens, as he tries to rally his First Order troops against an incoming invasion by the Resistance. We get to see some of his battle in the opening moments as newly manufactured AT-ATs go against speeders on the planet Crait. But Hux doesn't make an appearance in the footage this time around. So Gleeson is particularly glad that he didn't stop the action at his local bar. It might have been one thing if the noise of the crowd was drowning out the football game. But that wasn't the case.

"There was a band on, and I couldn't be like, 'Hey, keep it down. I'm trying to watch this!' I couldn't do that!"

Don't worry. When Domhnall Gleeson finally got home later that night, he went to the official Star Wars Youtube channel and fired up the trailer on his computer. He watched it a second time with sounds. And his jaw dropped at what he saw.

"I thought it was amazingly coo. I can't wait to see the film."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Domhnall Gleeson is too cool to cry about his character General Hux not showing up in the Last Jedi trailer. It didn't keep this Star Wars star from being excited. If you haven't yet seen the new trailer, which failed to break IT's trailer view record, you can watch the embed here.