Independent studio Epic Pictures has dropped the full official trailer and poster for The Last Scout and we have your exclusive first look at this suspense filled sci-fi thriller. The suspenseful film offers a chilling "what if" scenario when two superpowers, America vs China, go head-to-head in the race to find the next inhabitable planet. Epic announced the VOD and digital release of The Last Scout across the US and Canada starting March 7th.

Set in 2065, with Earth destroyed by war, humanity's remaining survivors send a fleet of ships to the end of the galaxy in hope of finding a new world. After seven years of travel and long since out of communication, the crew of The Pegasus are nearing their destination when they encounter a derelict ship. So close to completing their mission with their sanity exhausted they soon realize they are not alone and must fight for the survival of the human race.

The Last Scout is a suspense filled sci-fi thriller that leaves you on the edge of your seat rooting for the remaining survivors. The cast includes Simon Phillips, who also directs this thriller, Blaine Gray, Rebecca Ferdinando, Deji LaRay, Rita Ramnani, Paul Thomas Arnold, Peter Woodward, Mercedes Synodis, Kevin Chua, John Chang and Chris Rymer. Simon Phillips, a British actor who has starred in the White Collar Hooligan trilogy, Alien Uprising and Strippers vs. Werewolves, directs his second feature with The Last Scout, following the 2012 film Riot. Paul Tanter, who wrote and directed the White Collar Hooligan trilogy, provided the screenplay for The Last Scout, which will be distributed by Epic Pictures.

The film launched a Kickstarter campaign a few years back to raise additional funds to complete the visual effects work. The Kickstarter page revealed that the ship featured in this sci-fi thriller, known as The Pegasus, was inspired by the ships seen in Prometheus, Firefly and Battlestar Galactica. The production design team went with a, "rustic and very tired look" for the ship, since it was nearing the end of its seven-year journey to find a new planet.

Established in 2007 by Patrick Ewald and Shaked Berenson, Epic Pictures Group has grown to become one of the most creative and dynamic independent studios, focusing on filmmakers' vision driven projects, shaping them from script to worldwide sales. Throughout the past 8 years, Epic produced many hits including Big Ass Spider!, Darren Lynn Bousman's 11-11- 11, Vikingdom starring Dominic Purcell, Craig Fairbrass, Jon Foo, and Natassia Malthe and more recently the 2015 Sundance premieres Entertainment and Turbo Kid and all-star horror anthology Tales of Halloween. Recent releases include Jeruzalem and FrightFest Best Film Winner Nina Forever. Epic Pictures Group seeks out relationships with exceptional producers and talent in order to secure A-level, high-quality projects. Epic Pictures Group actively develops a full range of new relationships and strategic alliances with financiers, independent production companies, producers and studios both domestically and in Europe and Asia. Take a look at the first trailer and poster below for The Last Scout, before its debut on VOD next week.