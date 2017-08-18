Leah Remini is continuing her mission against the Church of Scientology and now she's dragging Tom Cruise into the battle claiming that the actor is "diabolical" and flat out just not a good person. Remini left the Church of Scientology back in 2013 and has since made it her mission to educate the general public about what is wrong with the religion, going as far to say that a federal investigation should be opened to look into the practices of the church. The Church of Scientology on the other hand, denounces her claims calling her a "bitter ex-Scientologist."

Leah Remini recently held a Reddit AMA, allowing people to ask her questions about her experience with the church, which was her second AMA regarding Scientology. A Reddit user asked, "I'm just going to get straight to it, is Tom Cruise a good person?" To which the actress responded, "No! Just going to get straight to it, no!" Remini continued her thoughts on the actor. She explains.

"There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there's the person behind the mask who is a completely different person."

Remini was not finished with her view of Cruise, a prominent member in the Church of Scientology. The actress went on to say that most people have a public persona and a way that we act in private before saying that Cruise was diabolical. She had this to say.

"Someone could say we all have that, what we are to the public and who we are behind the scenes, but the people who are around Tom and work for Tom, not even people who are Scientologists, they will say he is diaboloical (sic). People who've worked with me will say I can be an asshole, all actors can be. That is different. He's very similar to David Miscavige, they could be twins."

Miscavige is the leader of the Church of Scientology and Remini has been particularly focused on him since her exit from the church. Remini started to raise questions about Miscavige's leadership, which was frowned upon and considered abuse since she did have a high enough ranking within the church.

Leah Remini has been very outspoken since leaving the Church of Scientology in 2013. She wrote a book entitled Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology in 2015 and followed it up with documentary series called Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which airs on A&E. Each 43-minute episode of the documentary series deals with what A&E calls "shocking stories of abuse, heartbreak, and harassment by those who have left the church and spoken about their experiences." The Church of Scientology maintains that the King of Queens actress is just out spreading lies about the church. It even went so far as to develop a website to discredit the show.

Leah Remini is obviously not standing down as the second season of Scientology and the Aftermath premieres next week on A&E with 10 brand new episodes. As far as Remini's claims about the Tom Cruise and the Church of Scientology, those are obviously her own opinions. A spokesperson for Tom Cruise has yet to make a statement about the situation.