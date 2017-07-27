Following the terrifying Leatherface trailer that debuted last week, Lionsgate has released a new poster that further teases the origins of of this horror legend. This is shaping up to be one of the most highly-anticipated horror movies of the year, putting a new spin on the Leatherface backstory, showing the events that lead up to the youngest Sawyer child becoming the brutal killer known from past movies. With just a few months left until this hits theaters, we should be getting even more glimpses at this horror icon in the near future.

In Texas, years before the events of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, in the early days of the infamous Sawyer family, the youngest child is sentenced to a mental hospital after a suspicious incident leaves the sheriff's daughter dead. Ten years later, the Sawyer teen kidnaps a young nurse and escapes with three other inmates. Pursued by authorities including the deranged sheriff out to avenge his daughter's death, Sawyer goes on a violent road trip from hell, molding him into the monster now known as Leatherface.

Last year, when production was under way, producer Christa Campbell sent out a new photo from the set, featuring actress Jessica Madsen, who is one of the four teenagers, along with Sam Strike, Sam Coleman and James Bloor, who escape from the mental institute, taking a nurse (Vanessa Grasse) as their hostage. It was teased that one of these four characters will ultimately be revealed as the title character, presumably at the end of the Leatherface movie. Barring any unforseen leaks, it seems we won't know which of these four characters plays Leatherface until this fall.

Lionsgate handed out a Leatherface release date of October 20 earlier this month, which puts the horror prequel in a highly-competitive weekend, with six more films opening in wide release. Leatherface will be going up against Warner Bros.' Geostorm, Sony's Only the Brave, Universal's The Snowman, another Lionsgate film, Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, The Weinstein Company's War With Grandpa and PureFlix's Same Kind of Different as Me. It hasn't been confirmed if Leatherface will get a wide release or a limited release, but it will also be available exclusively to DirecTV subscribers starting September 21, before it hits theaters and on demand formats a month later. With this early debut on DirecTV, it will be interesting to see if any of the movie's secrets will be kept intact before the theatrical premiere a month later. While that hasn't been an issue with the early DirecTV releases in the past, it will be interesting to see if anything leaks in regards to the Leatherface character identity.

The cast also includes Stephen Dorff as the sheriff who tracks down these four psychopathic teens, with Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo (ABCs of Death 2, Inside) are directing from a script by Seth M. Sherwood, with Carl Mazzocone, Christa Campbell, Lati Grobman and Les Weldon producing. Leatherface has been rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing images, language and some sexuality, nudity. Take a look at the new Leatherface poster below, which sees the young killer wearing the decapitated head of a cow. This falls in line with recent posters for the Saw revival Jigsaw, which had it's killers wearing a decapitated pig's head as a mask. Farm animals are all the rage when it comes to fashion this Halloween scene.