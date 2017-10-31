The Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James held his annual Halloween party over the weekend and, as usual, he and his teammates went all out. But, LeBron takes the crown and lives up to his Instagram handle as King James with his truly terrifying Pennywise the Dancing Clown costume from Andres Muschietti's smash hit IT remake. James is known for his awesome annual Halloween bashes and this year was no exception. The Cavs costume party saw some heavy hitters with the help of professional stylists all the way down to some back to basics Halloween classics.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound LeBron James dominated his own party like it was the basketball court with his ridiculously accurate and disturbing Pennywise costume. The NBA star took to Instagram to share his costume and he's completely unrecognizable dressed as the star of IT. James even captioned the photo with, "Georgie!! Georgie!!" which turned the creepy meter up about 10 notches and into overdrive. The killer clown is currently in the top 3 trending Halloween costumes this year, but LeBron James went all out, so much so he looks just like Pennywise actor, Bill Skarsgard. James even took some time to share some dance moves to channel his inner Pennywise.

Kevin Love went as the WWE wrestler Sting and reportedly had a makeup artist flown out to help with his crazy face makeup while his wife went old school as Hulk Hogan complete with blonde handlebar mustache. J.R. Smith and his wife were magically transformed into the Coneheads. Dwayne Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union showed up as Milli Vanilli with the trademark long braids and even Grammy Awards to top off the excellent Halloween costume.

Isaiah Thomas might come in second place to LeBron's Pennywise with his Eazy-E costume. Thomas looked just like the late N.W.A. rapper with dark sunglasses, Rolex, fingerless gloves, and the Compton hat. Tristan Thompson and his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian pulled out all the stops for their Game of Thrones costumes, Thompson as Khal Drogo and Kardashian as Daenerys Targaryen. Their costumes are good, but definitely not up to the standards of Eazy-E or Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Another awesome costume was Channing Frye's Blankman costume. Damon Wayans would be proud of the amount of detail that went into the superhero parody costume from the 1994 movie.

Though all of the costumes at LeBron James' annual Halloween party were excellent, a 6-foot-8, 250-pound Pennywise with world-class athleticism looks like something from a literal nightmare and therefore, he wins his own party. Though Kyle Korver showing up as Johnny Depp's version of Willy Wonka, complete with rented "little people," gets an honorable mention along with Isaiah Thomas' Eazy-E costume. You can check out the massive Pennywise the Dancing Clown courtesy of LeBron James' Instagram page below. In addition, make sure to check out the rest of the aforementioned costumes that the Cleveland Cavaliers brought to the annual LeBron James Halloween party.

omg Tristan and Khloe are going to Bron’s Halloween party as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen pic.twitter.com/sWiAfaIsyg — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 31, 2017