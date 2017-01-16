Chevrolet, along with students from Detroit's Cody Rouge community, A World in Motion and First Lego League, unveiled its life-size LEGO® Batmobile today at the North American International Auto Show. Measuring 17-feet long and featuring exclusive stud shooters, the LEGO Batmobile from Chevrolet was designed to strike fear in the heart of any villain. The vehicle was inspired by Batman's Speedwagon featured in The LEGO Batman Movie, which hits U.S. theaters on Feb. 10. In this exciting new animated LEGO adventure, Batman, DC's iconic Super Hero who famously prefers to work alone, must learn to cooperate and connect with others to save Gotham City from The Joker. Here's what Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet Marketing, had to say in a statement.

"To work on the LEGO Batmobile with Warner Bros. is an absolute thrill for us at Chevy. Many of the themes in The LEGO Batman Movie, like imagination, family and community, align perfectly with our Chevy brand values and add to the value of the partnership."

The LEGO Batmobile from Chevrolet will also appear in the next variation of Chevrolet's "Real People, Not Actors" campaign. In the new spot, real LEGO Minifigure figurines discuss what kind of person would drive the all-new LEGO Batmobile. To learn more about all the exciting options available on the LEGO Batmobile, please visit Chevrolet.com. Chevrolet has also released new photos and videos of this LEGO Batmobile, which you can see below, along with a new TV spot for The LEGO Batman Movie which offers our first look at Commissioner Gordon.

The LEGO Batmobile spans 83 inches (6.92 feet) high, 204 inches (17 feet) long and 111 inches (9.25 feet) wide. The total weight is 1,695.5 pounds. Each tire is just over 100 pounds. The interior frame is made from more than 86 feet of square tube aluminum and weighs 282.5 pounds. It took 344,187 LEGO bricks to build the Batmobile, with 17 LEGO colors used. The LEGO Batmobile took 222 hours to design and 1,833 hours to build. The LEGO Batmobile was designed and assembled in the LEGO Model Shop in Enfield, Connecticut, by LEGO Master Builders.

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made The LEGO Movie a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble, LEGO Batman, stars in his own big-screen adventure. There are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker's hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. Opening Feb. 10, 2017, The LEGO Batman Movie stars Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and Ralph Fiennes. Directed by Chris McKay, produced by Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Roy Lee, from a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Jared Stern and John Whittington, story by Seth Grahame-Smith, based on LEGO Construction Toys and based on characters from DC Entertainment. Take a look at these new Chevy ads featuring LEGO Batman, along with a time-lapse video of this real LEGO Batmobile being built, the full reveal and interviews from the North American International Auto Show this weekend, and the new TV spot below.