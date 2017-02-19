After easily conquering highly-anticipated sequels Fifty Shades Darker and John Wick 2, Warner Bros.' animated spin-off LEGO Batman Movie faced three newcomers in its second weekend at the box office. The animated spin-off will go up against Universal's big budget action epic The Great Wall, starring Matt Damon, Warner Bros.' comedy Fist Fight starring Ice Cube and Charlie Day and 20th Century Fox's A Cure For Wellness starring Dane DeHaan. As expected, The LEGO Batman Movie retained its spot atop the box office with a better than expected $34.2 million

While there are certainly many factors that lead to The LEGO Batman Movie staying on top of the box office, one of these factors is that it is still playing in hundreds of more theaters than any of these newcomers. The LEGO Batman Movie debuted in 4,088 theaters last weekend, which, according to Box Office Mojo, remained unchanged this weekend. reporting that The Great Wall will have the widest release of these newcomers, opening in third place with $18 million in 3,326 theaters for a decent $5,436 per-screen average, behind Fifty Shades Darker in second place with $20.9 million. John Wick: Chapter Two Rose dropped to fourth place with $16.5 million, with Fist Fight rounding out the top five with $12 million.

Starring global superstar Matt Damon and directed by one of the most breathtaking visual stylists of our time, Zhang Yimou (Hero, House of Flying Daggers), Legendary's The Great Wall tells the story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on the world's most iconic structure. The first English-language production for Yimou is the largest film ever shot entirely in China. The Great Wall also stars Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe and Andy Lau. The Great Wall has come under fire in the past for its "whitewashed" casting of Matt Damon in the lead role, but that controversy seems to have simmered down for now, but it remains to be seen how that will affect the box office.

Ice Cube and Charlie Day star as high school teachers prepared to solve their differences the hard way in Fist Fight. On the last day of the school year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Charlie Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst outrageous senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts that are putting his job on the line just as his wife is expecting their second baby. But things go from bad to worse when Campbell crosses the school's toughest and most feared teacher, Ron Strickland (Ice Cube), causing Strickland to be fired. To Campbell's shock, not to mention utter terror, Strickland responds by challenging him to a fist fight after school. News of the fight spreads like wildfire as Campbell takes ever more desperate measures to avoid getting the crap beaten out of him. But if he actually shows up and throws down, it may end up being the very thing this school, and Andy Campbell, needed.

A Cure For Wellness centers on an ambitious young executive who is sent to retrieve his company's CEO from an idyllic but mysterious "wellness center" at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa's miraculous treatments are not what they seem. When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure. From Gore Verbinski, the visionary director of The Ring, comes the new psychological thriller, A Cure For Wellness. The cast includes Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs, Celia Imrie, Susanne Wuest, Mia Goth and Lisa Banes.

Rounding out the top 10 this weekend is Hidden Figures ($7.1 million), Split ($6.2 million), A Dog's Purpose ($3.8 million), La La Land ($4.5 million) and A Cure for Wellness ($4.2 million). Also opening in limited release that weekend is IFC's American Fable, Pantelion's Everybody Loves Somebody, Sony Pictures Classics' Land of Mine, Strand's Lovesong and Reliance Big Pictures' Runningshaadi.com. Everybody Loves Somebody earned $1 million from 333 theaters for a $3,003, but no box office data was given for the rest of these platform titles. It remains to be seen whether any of these movies will expand into a nationwide release in the weeks ahead.

Looking ahead to next weekend, three new movies arrive in wide release, with Open Road Films' action-thriller Collide, Universal's horror-thriller Get Out and Lionsagate's animated feature Rock Dog. Also arriving in limited release is Roadside Attractions' Bitter Harvest, CJ Entertainment's action film Fabricated City, Film Movement's drama Pelle the Conqueror, Well Go USA's comedy Punching Henry, The Weinstein Company's drama Tulip Fevr and Real Women's dramatic comedy Year By the Sea. Take a look at the top 10 for the weekend of February 17, and check back on Tuesday for our next round of projections.