Warner Bros. has released a new preview for The LEGO Batman Movie, giving fans a sneak peek into Batman's home life at Wayne Manor, a house which he says is the biggest in Gotham City. This "episode" of "Gotham Cribs" features LEGO Batman (Will Arnett) starting the tour, confirming rumors that he is in Bruce Wayne's roommate. He then 'introduces' the Gotham billionaire. Bruce thanks Batman for being such a "great host and iconic superhero." The video later shows Bruce and Batman switching places through an open fridge door that conceals the costume change, after Bruce Wayne picks up a Batarang in the kitchen.

Warner Bros. debuted this hilarious video on YouTube earlier today. The tour continues, showing fans Bruce's elaborate pool with live dolphins, and an extravagant bedroom, which Batman never needs because he's fighting crime in Gotham City. The tour concludes with Wayne's "secret room," a.k.a. The Bat Cave. While Batman claims he can't show the "Gotham Cribs" fans this secret room, the door opens behind him, where Alfred Pennyworth (Ralph Fiennes) and Robin (Michael Cera) appear. As Alfred begins to call him "Master Bruce", Batman cuts him off, insisting that he's Batman, and not Bruce Wayne.

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made The LEGO Movie a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble, LEGO Batman, stars in his own big-screen adventure: The LEGO Batman Movie. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker's hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. Way back in November 2014, producer Phil Lord and Chris Miller said that this movie will span every era of Batman filmmaking, while teasing an "Avengers-style universe" with these movies.

Last month, Warner Bros. released character posters that featured Batman, Robin, Alfred, Batgirl (Rosario Dawson), The Joker (Zach Galifianankis) and Harley Quinn (Jenny Slate) along with a number of characters whose voice cast members have yet to be announced, such as Catwoman, Mr. Freeze, The Penguin, Poison Ivy and The Riddler. As of now, the only other confirmed cast members are Mariah Carey as Gotham City's Mayor McDaniels and Billy Dee Williams, who was recently confirmed to voice Two-Face, a move that rights a cinematic wrong from more than 20 years ago. Billy Dee Williams previously played Harvey Dent in Tim Burton's 1989 movie Batman, but he never got the chance to transform into the villainous Two-Face. The actor even had a clause in his contract, reserving the Two-Face role for him, but the studio decided to cast Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face instead for 1995's Batman Forever, so the studio bought out Billy Dee Williams' contract.

There are still a number of voice cast members to be announced, since a recent poster featured a slew of DC Comics heroes such as Superman, Green Lantern and Hawkman, along with The Flash, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Mera and many more. It's possible that The Lego Movie stars Jonah Hill (Green Lantern), Cobie Smulders (Wonder Woman) and Channing Tatum (Superman) may be reprising their superhero roles from The LEGO Movie, but that hasn't been confirmed. While we wait for more details about the voice cast and the story for The LEGO Batman Movie, take a look at this hilarious "episode" of Gotham Cribs with both Batman and Bruce Wayne.