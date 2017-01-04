While we still have more than two years to wait until The Lego Movie Sequel hits theaters in February 2019, Warner Bros. is releasing the first spin-off, The LEGO Batman Movie on February 10. Will Arnett returns to reprise his voice role as The Dark Knight from the 2014 blockbuster, and he'll be joined by a number of mini-figure versions of classic DC Comics heroes and villains, as shown in some new promo videos. Last month, we showed you an epic poster that showcased a lot of these characters. Today, we get a closer look at many of them in new character posters as well.

Warner Bros. released 11 new "graffiti art" character posters, featuring Batman (Will Arnett), Robin (Michael Cera), Batgirl (Rosario Dawson), Alfred Pennyworth (Ralph Fiennes), The Joker (Zach Galifianankis) and Harley Quinn (Jenny Slate) along with a number of characters whose voice cast members have yet to be announced, such as Catwoman, Mr. Freeze, The Penguin, Poison Ivy and The Riddler. The studio hasn't said when they plan on announcing the full slate of characters and the voice cast, but it was also recently confirmed that Billy Dee Williams will be voicing Harvey Dent/Two-Face in the movie. It's also worth noting that Mariah Carey's character Mayor McCaskill, the Mayor of Gotham City, is not featured in these posters.

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made The LEGO Movie a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble, LEGO Batman, stars in his own big-screen adventure. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker's hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

The first of these two new promo videos comes from South Korea, where Lego Batman shows fans some of the sights he's been seeing in the capital city of Seoul. One of these photos includes a glimpse at Superman and Wonder Woman taking a photo with the Dark Knight during their travels. While we have seen both Superman and Wonder Woman in the poster released last month, the studio still hasn't revealed voice cast members for a number of other characters seen on that one-sheet. DC characters such as Green Lantern, Hawkman, The Flash, Aquaman, Mera, Commissioner Gordon, Bane, Martian Manhunter, Scarecrow, Clayface, The Riddler, Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, Green Lantern, Hugo Strange and the Mutant Leader from the animated film Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.

Way back in November 2014, producer Phil Lord and Chris Miller said that this movie will span every era of Batman filmmaking, while teasing an "Avengers-style universe" with these movies. With that being said, it's possible then that The Lego Movie stars Jonah Hill (Green Lantern), Cobie Smulders (Wonder Woman) and Channing Tatum (Superman) may be reprising their superhero roles, but that hasn't been confirmed. While we wait for more on The LEGO Batman Movie, take a look at these poster and promo videos below.