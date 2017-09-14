The LEGO Movie was one that shouldn't have really worked, but wound up being a very big deal. It may have taken a few years, but The Lego Movie Sequel is finally getting underway. Original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller aren't returning to helm the movie, but they are now back on board to rewrite the script after being let go from the untitled Han Solo movie recently. Plus, we have some of the first story details for the highly-anticipated sequel.

Collider caught up with producers Dan Lin and Chris McKay during a press day for the upcoming spin-off The LEGO Ninjago Movie. During the conversation, Lin made the reveal that Phil Lord and Chris Miller are currently rewriting the script for The LEGO Movie Sequel, which is slated for release on February 8, 2019. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We are going to The LEGO Movie 2. The team is all back together, so it's [Phil] Lord and [Chris] Miller, myself and Chris McKay. Mike Mitchell is the new voice who's coming in to direct the movie. Chris and Phil are rewriting the script right now, but we're in production. We're picking up where the first movie left us, where the Duplo have now come and they're attacking Bricksburg. It's several years later, and you're going to see the result of that."

Even though they aren't directing this time around, having Phil Lord and Chris Miller heavily involved certainly bodes well for The LEGO Movie Sequel. As for what the movie is going to be about? It turns out that the movie is actually going to tackle some real world gender issues, using LEGOs as a way to examine those issues. Here's what producer Chris McKay had to say about the movie.

"The Duplo represents Finn's sister, Finn being the little boy from the live-action. The Duplo is her. The man upstairs said, "You've gotta play with your sister. That's the thing you've gotta promise me. I'll let you play with my world, but now you've gotta let your sister come in and play with your world." Now, she's coming in, and that's the major thing that the movie is about. What's different and similar about gender, when a boy plays vs. how a girl plays? What kinds of stories are there? Chris and Phil are super f****** smart and really thoughtful and sensitive writers. The kinds of questions and the interesting ideas that they're getting into with this movie, it's going to be like the first LEGO Movie was, where it's about something else that's really profound. I'm really excited about where the movie is gonna go because it's about these things that are actual notions that people have that might even be unconscious biases, where people don't even realize that that's the way they're looking at the world. You can do that in a movie like this, and still have it be a great musical with fun songs, and have action and all of the other crazy things we're gonna get into with that movie. It's gonna be a really special movie."

Not only is this important because we're hearing the first real story details for the sequel, but this is the first real gig that Phil Lord and Chris Miller have taken on since being fired from the Han Solo movie just weeks before production was scheduled to end. It seems like that snafu wasn't able to keep them down for long. It certainly sounds like they have an interesting take for the sequel. Let's just hope the 5-year-long gap between sequels won't have a negative effect on things. The Lego Movie 2 is supposed to start production this October. That may be delayed slightly as the script is perfect.