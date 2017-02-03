Warner Bros. is currently in the middle of making a well-rounded, cinematic universe out of Lego movies, something that is still a bit surprising to think about. The Lego Movie was a massive hit for the studio in 2014 and next weekend will see the release of The Lego Batman Movie, which looks to be another big success. The Lego Movie 2, officially titled The Lego Movie Sequel, is getting ready to get off the ground as well and has just found a new director in the form of Trolls helmer Mike Mitchell.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Mike Mitchell will be tackling The Lego Movie Seqeul for Warner Bros. Previously, director Rob Schrab, who worked a lot on the show Community, was attached, but according to the report, he departed the project over "creative differences." Warner Bros. didn't skip a beat, though, and tapped Mike Mitchell, who directed Shrek Forever After, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, and had a big hit recently with Trolls, to take over. As of this writing, Trolls has grossed a grand total of $338 million at the box office. Perhaps less encouraging is the fact that he also directed Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, as well as Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo.

As for The Lego Movie 2, expectations will surely be high from both Warner Bros. and moviegoers. The first Lego Movie was a massive hit at the box office, bringing in $469 million worldwide from just a $60 million budget. Perhaps just as important, the movie was really embraced by critics, boasting a very impressive 96 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Mike Mitchell seems qualified for the gig, since he has worked in animation quite a bit in the past, but also because with Trolls, he proved he could take a concept derived from a toy and make it work as a movie.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who directed both 21 and 22 Jump Street, directed The Lego Movie and wrote The Lego Movie Sequel, but because they decided to take the gig directing the young Han Solo movie for Disney and Lucasfilm, they didn't have time to direct this time around. BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg also did a rewrite on the movie. That left the position open and Rob Schrab stepped in for a time, but his loss turned into Mike Mitchell's gain. Recently, Warner Bros. announced that they had to delay The Lego Movie 2, which was originally slated for release on May 18, 2018, but has now been pushed back to February 2019.

Next up for The Lego Movie franchise is The Lego Batman Movie, which is set to hit theaters on February 10. That will be followed by The Lego Ninjago Movie, which is scheduled for release on September 22 of this year as well. The Lego Movie Sequel is now slated for release on February 8, 2019. That means the sequel will be arriving a full five years after the release of The Lego Movie, which is a pretty significant gap. Were it not for the other spinoff movies coming out between now and then, that might be more of an issue. We will be sure to keep you posted as more details on the movie become available.