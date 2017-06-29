Warner Bros. has released nine new character posters for The LEGO Ninjago Movie, which reveal the Elemental Masters, along with the wise Master Wu (Jackie Chan), the nefarious Lord Garmadon (Justin Theroux), a.k.a. The Worst Guy Ever, and Koko (Olivia Munn), Garmadon's ex-wife. The Elementals are comprised of Lloyd the Green Ninja (Dave Franco), Kai the Fire Ninja (Michael Pena), Nya the Water Ninja (Abbi Jacobson), Zane the Ice Ninja (Zach Woods), Cole the Earth Ninja (Fred Armisen) and Jay the Lightning Ninja (Kumail Nanjiani), each of whom can transform into their own special "mech" creatures. The studio has also released detailed profiles on each character, which you can check out below.

At the heart of this movie is four characters, Lloyd the Green Ninja, his mom Koko, his father Lord Garmadon and his uncle Master Wu. Lloyd's elemental power is Green Energy, who can transform into a Green Ninja Mech Dragon. Lloyd is a Master Builder and leader of this Secret Ninja Force that protects all of Ninjago City from Lord Garmadon. Crowds cheer the Green Ninja as a hero, but when he takes off his mask they only see him as Lloyd, the boy unfortunate enough to be Garmadon's son. It's hard for him to make friends or get through a day at school because Garmadon ruins everything. Still, Lloyd yearns to have a real relationship with his dad. Lloyd's devoted mom Koko is smart, strong and independent. As Lord Garmadon's ex-wife, she is not afraid to stand up to him, even though he's twice her size and has twice as many arms. Koko knew "Garm" when he was a young warlord eager to conquer the world. Back then, she thought that was just a figure of speech. Turns out, he meant it. So she took young Lloyd away in the hope of giving him a normal life. But that didn't work out quite the way she planned.

Master Wu is a wise, all-knowing mentor promises to teach his students to become ninja masters but first they must find their inner peace... or is that piece? He wants them to rely less on their mechs and more on themselves and each other. Wu carries a staff he can play like a flute, and a hat that doubles as a flotation device. Years of meditation have not softened this warrior's edges, or his tongue, and though his students might think he's "way old," Wu is still full of surprises. Wu's nemesis is Lord Garmadon, the baddest warlord of all time, who has glowing red eyes, sharp teeth, horns, and four arms. He has an affinity for sharks and can smell fear, but everyone around him can see it because wherever he goes people flee in panic. Impatient, impulsive and completely self-absorbed, he likes to make a point by firing his generals... from a volcano. Though he hasn't been successful yet, Lord Garmadon never stops trying to take over Ninjago City. But why? Could it be he needs to reconnect with the son he hardly knows?

Kai The Fire Ninja uses a Fire Mech, although we don't get to see this or any of the other mechs in these character posters from Warner Bros. This ninja is fiercely loyal and protective when it comes to his friends, like Lloyd, and his sister, Nya. Outgoing and enthusiastic, he is often ready with a hug. He might lack patience with some of Master Wu's instructions, like trying to produce a flame by rubbing two sticks together, but Kai really gets fired up when there are bad guys to fight. Kai's sister Nya is the Water Ninja, who uses a Water Strider as her mech. She is focused and confident, competitive and highly motivated. She doesn't just climb in and out of her mech, she gives each move an aerobatic flair, and when she rides her motorcycle through the halls of Ninjago High school everybody had better get out of her way. Nya's role model and she-ro is the famous ninja Lady Iron Dragon.

Zane the Ice Ninja uses an Ice Tank as his mech, and as part boy, part Nindroid, this ninja is super cool. Freon literally cools his fuel cells and he shoots down his opponents with an icy blast. Logical and methodical, Zane is guided by his programming and sensors, but don't call him a robot! Zane is quick to remind everyone that he's just a normal teenager, even if he doesn't fully grasp sarcasm and some of his pop culture references are frozen in time. Cole the Earth Ninja uses a Quake Mech, and as a ninja who loves to move and groove, Cole is never without his music. He even likes to hear Master Wu play the flute. Cole's mech has built-in turntables and a powerful sub-woofer, creating waves of intense sound to seriously rock his opponents and blast their mechs into pieces, not to mention shatter the windows of nearby cars and buildings. The final Ninjago character is Jay the Lightning Ninja, who uses a Lightning Jet as his mech. This ninja is a real live wire who zaps his opponents with lightning bolts. Jay comes from a close family so he understands how hard it is for Lloyd to be at odds with his dad. He can be nervous and a little overly cautious, but Jay always comes through on the battlefield. If only things were as easy with his big crush, Nya. Every time he works up the nerve to tell her how he feels, he gets interrupted. Take a look at these posters below for a closer look at all of these The LEGO Ninjago Movie characters.