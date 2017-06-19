Warner Bros. has released a new poster for their highly-anticipated LEGO Movie spin-off, The LEGO Ninjago Movie, which could hint that a new trailer is on the way as well. It's been four months since the first LEGO Ninjago Movie trailer debuted in February, so perhaps this poster could be getting fans ready for the next batch of footage. This one-sheet features several of these stealth ninja character, seem hiding high in the trees above, brandishing several different LEGO Ninago weapons like swords, nunchucks and a bow and arrow set. These ninjas are certainly not ones to be trifled with.

In this big-screen Ninjago adventure, the battle for Ninjago City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd's dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power of Spinjitzu.

The all-star voice cast is lead by Jackie Chan as Master Wu Justin Theroux as the nefarious Garmadon; Dave Franco as his young son Lloyd and Olivia Munn as Lloyd's mom Koko. Making up the secret ninja crew is Michael Peña as Kai, Fred Armisen voicing Cole, Kumail Nanjiani portraying Jay, Abbi Jacobson as Nya and Zach Woods providing the voice of Zane. The LEGO Ninjago Movie will be directed by Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher and Bob Logan. The screenplay is by Bob Logan & Paul Fisher & William Wheeler & Tom Wheeler and Jared Stern & John Whittington, story by Hilary Winston & Bob Logan & Paul Fisher & William Wheeler & Tom Wheeler and Dan Hageman & Kevin Hageman, based on LEGO Construction Toys.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie is produced by Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller for Warner Bros., who previously collaborated on the worldwide box-office phenomenon The LEGO Movie, along with Maryann Garger and Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie). The executive producers are Seth Grahame-Smith, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone, with John Powers Middleton serving as co-producer. The film is slated to open on September 22, 2017, in both 3D and 2D formats. As of now, The LEGO Ninjago Movie will be going up against 20th Century Fox's Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Entertainment Studios' Friend Request.

This Ninjago movie was originally slated for release in September 2016 way back in 2014, just months after the highly-successful The LEGO Movie hit theaters, earning $257.7 million domestic and $469.1 million worldwide, from a $60 million budget. The release date was eventually delayed, with The LEGO Batman Movie becoming the first LEGO Movie spin-off, hitting theaters this February. The spin-off didn't fare quite as well as The LEGO Movie but it still fared well, earning $175.7. million domestic and $310.8 million worldwide, from an $80 million budget. After The LEGO Ninjago Movie hits theaters this fall, fans will have to wait until February 8, 2019 for The LEGO Movie 2. Take a look at the new poster for The LEGO Ninjago Movie, arriving in theaters September 22.