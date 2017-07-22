While Warner Bros. doesn't hold their main Hall H panel at Comic-Con 2017 until this morning, last night, the studio held a separate panel for The LEGO Ninjago Movie, where a new trailer and poster arrived. In case you didn't get to make it to this panel, which featured stars Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Pena, Zach Woods and producer Dan Lin, we have the full trailer and poster below. For those who are in San Diego, you can also head to the Omni Hotel to participate in "Ninjoga," a tai chi/yoga-like workout for the ninja in everyone. The class begins at 10 AM, Thursday through Sunday.

The new trailer from Warner Bros. sheds some new light on the unorthodox relationship between Lloyd (Dave Franco), his estranged father Garmadon (Justin Theroux) and his mother Koko (Olivia Munn), with a scene where Koko explains to Lloyd how she met his father. She explains that he was so ambitious when they first met, and she thought his plans to "take over the world" was just a figure of speech. She adds, though, that she doesn't regret meeting Garmadon, because that means she'd never have Lloyd. The trailer also showcases a massive beast that has been awakened, Meowfla, which is a common house cat that destroys a Lego building.

A new animated adventure in Warner Bros. Pictures' LEGO franchise, The LEGO Ninjago Movie centers on the battle for Ninjago City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd's dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power of Spinjitzu.

Jackie Chan stars as Master Wu; Justin Theroux is Garmadon; Dave Franco plays Lloyd; and Olivia Munn is Lloyd's mom, Koko. Making up the secret ninja crew, Michael Peña is Kai, Fred Armisen voices Cole; Kumail Nanjiani is Jay, Abbi Jacobson plays Nya; and Zach Woods voices Zane. The LEGO Ninjago Movie will be directed by Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher and Bob Logan. The screenplay is by Bob Logan & Paul Fisher & William Wheeler & Tom Wheeler and Jared Stern & John Whittington, story by Hilary Winston & Bob Logan & Paul Fisher & William Wheeler & Tom Wheeler and Dan Hageman & Kevin Hageman, based on LEGO Construction Toys.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie is produced by Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who previously collaborated on the worldwide box-office phenomenon The LEGO Movie, along with Maryann Garger (Flushed Away) and Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie). The executive producers are Seth Grahame-Smith, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone, with John Powers Middleton serving as co-producer. The film is slated to open on September 22, 2017, in both 3D and 2D formats, putting the movie up against 20th Century Fox's Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Entertainment Studios' Friend Request. Take a look at the new trailer and poster for The LEGO Ninjago Movie, unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con.