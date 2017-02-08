After a short teaser that debuted yesterday, Warner Bros. has released the full-length trailer for The LEGO Ninjago Movie. We also have the first poster, all of which can be seen in your local theater this weekend as Lego Batman Movie makes its premiere. The LEGO movie universe is expanding, and as evident in this latest footage, there's going to be some bad blood raging through the rivers of Ninjago.

A new animated adventure in Warner Bros. Pictures' LEGO franchise, The LEGO Ninjago Movie} stars Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña, Zach Woods, and the legendary Jackie Chan. In this big-screen Ninjago adventure, the battle for Ninjago City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd's dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power of Spinjitzu.

Jackie Chan (Kung Fu Panda, The Karate Kid) stars as Master Wu; Justin Theroux (Magamind 2, The Leftovers) is Garmadon; Dave Franco (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising) plays Lloyd; and Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse) is Lloyd's mom, Koko. Making up the secret ninja crew, Fred Armisen (The Jim Gaffigan Show, SNL) voices Cole; Abbi Jacobson (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising) plays Nya; Kumail Nanjiani (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates) is Jay; Michael Peña (Ant-Man, The Martian) is Kai; and Zach Woods (Silicon Valley) voices Zane.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie marks the feature film directorial debut of Charlie Bean (Tron: Uprising). The screenplay is by Hilary Winston & Bob Logan & Paul Fisher, story by Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman and Hilary Winston & Bob Logan & Paul Fisher, based on LEGO Construction Toys.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie is produced by Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Roy Lee, who previously collaborated on the worldwide box-office phenomenon The LEGO Movie, along with Maryann Garger (Flushed Away). Serving as executive producers are John Powers Middleton, Seth Grahame-Smith, Chris McKay, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone. The film is slated to open nationwide on September 22, 2017. From Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group, in association with LEGO System A/S, a Lin Pictures/Lord Miller/Vertigo Entertainment Production, The LEGO NINJAGO Movie will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.

The first trailer comes courtesy of Warner Bros.. And we get the movie's first tagline, which asks you to 'Find Your Inner Piece', a funny play on words in terms of LEGO and its brand. You can check out all the action, monsters, robots and flying sky sharks in this latest footage.