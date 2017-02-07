Yesterday, we got to see three images from the hugely anticipated animated comedy adventure The LEGO Ninjago Movie. It is the second spin-off of The LEGO Movie following this weekend's LEGO Batman Movie, which is in theaters Friday. The first sneak peek at Ninjago will be followed by the full trailer reveal sometime tomorrow, Wednesday, February 8.

A new animated adventure in Warner Bros. Pictures' LEGO franchise, The LEGO Ninjago Movie stars Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña, Zach Woods, and the legendary Jackie Chan. In this big-screen Ninjago adventure, the battle for Ninjago City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors.

Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd's dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power of Spinjitzu.

Jackie Chan (Kung Fu Panda, The Karate Kid) stars as Master Wu; Justin Theroux (Magamind 2, The Leftovers) is Garmadon; Dave Franco (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising) plays Lloyd; and Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse) is Lloyd's mom, Koko. Making up the secret ninja crew, Fred Armisen (The Jim Gaffigan Show, SNL) voices Cole; Abbi Jacobson (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising) plays Nya; Kumail Nanjiani (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates) is Jay; Michael Peña (Ant-Man, The Martian) is Kai; and Zach Woods (Silicon Valley) voices Zane.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie marks the feature film directorial debut of Charlie Bean (Tron: Uprising). The screenplay is by Hilary Winston & Bob Logan & Paul Fisher, story by Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman and Hilary Winston & Bob Logan & Paul Fisher, based on LEGO Construction Toys.

The LEGO Ninjao Movie is produced by Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Roy Lee, who previously collaborated on the worldwide box-office phenomenon The LEGO Movie, along with Maryann Garger (Flushed Away). Serving as executive producers are John Powers Middleton, Seth Graham. Speaking about his character in a recent interview, Dave Franco had this to say about Lloyd and his sudden boost in confidence when he becomes the Green Ninja.

"He has much more confidence and wants to do everything he can to protect his home. They may be really cool as ninjas and the Ninjago world adores them, but at school they're the geeks and nerds who are ignored."

Justin Theroux's character is described as a black-helmeted, four-armed supervillain who tries to rule over Ninjago City. Standing in his way is a team of teenage ninjas, lead by Lloyd. The movie is said to be a mix of the martial-arts genre and Japanese kaiju movies with giant monsters and robots. But the father-son relationship between Garmadon and Lloyd lies at the heart of this movie. Here's what Justin Theroux had to say in his statement.

"It's about a son having to live with this father who's a threat to Lego-manity (but) more about the son's journey of forgiving him and learning to accept him for who he is."

The LEGO Ninjago Movie marks the feature film directorial debut of Charlie Bean (Tron: Uprising). It hits theaters on September 22, going up against Lionsgate's Granite Mountain starring Josh Brolin and Miles Teller. Take a look at first footage from The LEGO Ninjago Movie courtesy of Warner Bros.