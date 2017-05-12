Marilyn Manson portrays a hit man in the upcoming Let Me Make You a Martyr directed and written by Corey Asraf and John Swab. The movie is a neo-shock-noir affair that is earning Manson rave reviews, even if the movie itself isn't garnering such praise. The first clip released for the movie didn't really focus on Manson's character Pope, but the latest clip that comes courtesy of the director's Vimeo channel features the musician much more predominately. The clip features Manson asking "you ever kill a man with your bare hands?" before singing a gospel in preparation of a murder. Manson's image is perfect for the film and he's a real standout.

Let Me Make You a Martyr reunites Marilyn Manson and Sons of Anarchy co-star Mark Boone Jr. who co-wrote the movie and stars in it as well. Boone Jr. plays Larry Glass who is an abusive father, pimp, and drug dealer that hires Native American hit man Manson's Pope character to hunt and kill his adopted son Drew and adopted sister June. Manson was initially hesitant to take the role, but later came around and warmed up. He told Rolling Stone about his love of the part. Read what he had to say below.

"Within the first day, I was asked if I wanted to skin a coyote. It was already dead. And I was asked to burn down a house and 'kill' a bunch of people, so the answer was 'yes' obviously."

In order to prepare for his role, Manson said that he just observed his surroundings of the filming locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He said this.

"I just had to observe the level of poverty and, I guess, white trash element to the story. The house where my character lives, sort of on a swamp on a reservation, looked like a combination between Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Apocalypse Now. It was pretty epic. Just seeing that, I knew where to go."

Manson's enthusiasm for the role is evident as he's no stranger to shocking the public. This is not Manson's first foray into the acting world, he acted in David Lynch's Lost Highway and has gone on to have parts in numerous movies and television shows. Recently Manson played a white supremacist for the last season of Sons of Anarchy, which gained praise from fans and critics alike.

Let Me Make You a Martyr has been completed for a couple of years now and little bits and pieces have been seen. The story is meant to be built off of Asraf and Swab's directorial debut, short film Juda's Chariot. Swab and Asraf met after Swab graduated from the School of Art Institute in Chicago where Swab studied screenwriting. Asraf has a background in commercial music as well as short film production, so the two became a team, eventually putting out Juda's Chariot, which went to Cannes in 2014.

Let Me Make You a Martyr will be released on June 6th, 2017 across multiple VOD platforms as well as special theater screenings in select cities. Manson has a new album that was recently completed, but there are no further details pertaining to a release date or even a title. Hopefully Manson gets some bigger roles after this movie. Maybe he can ask his BFF Charlie Hunnam to hook him up.