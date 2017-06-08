1987 was a big year for classic movies, but when it comes to action comedies, nothing beats the original Lethal Weapon, which defined the buddy cop genre and launched a new wave of likeminded movies in its wake. There have been three sequels and a TV show adaptation, but nothing beats the first time Mel Gibson and Danny Glover went to work on a case in Los Angeles. Today, the pair, along with future co-star Rene Russo, invaded Good Morning America to celebrate the movie's 30th Anniversary.

Today's Lethal Weapon reunion marks the first time that Mel Gibson, Danny Glover and Rene Russo have shared the screen together since shooting their final scenes for Lethal Weapon 4 way back in 1998. That final sequel marked the end of an era, though it was never supposed to be the last movie in the franchise. Mel Gibson says that while they've been apart for nearly twenty years, it's not because they ever had any disagreements, or didn't out right just love each other. He explains.

"I think there was a lot of love between us. And when I see them, I just kind of get the same feeling...it's like seeing a teenage sweetheart or something."

Danny Glover agrees, expressing the same kind of adoration for his former co-stars, who all helped define what 80s action cinema was. The first movie has certainly stood the test of time, and feels as fresh today as when it came out in January of 1987."

Danny Glover goes onto say this about the evergreen action classic.

"I think you could say whatever you want about the films, but I think the relationship got better and better over the period of time."

It's been over 30 years since Danny Glover uttered his immortal line, "I'm getting too old for this shit." But it's a line that has stuck, and been said in numerous other movies and TV shows. Danny Glover admits that throughout the rest of his career, he's never been able to shake it.

"I can't get anywhere [without] somebody [saying], "Say it to me. Just say, 'I'm getting too old for this."'

Rene Russo was on hand for the 30th Birthday of Lethal Weapon, but true fans know she didn't show up as Lorna Cole until 1992's Lethal Weapon 3, giving Mel Gibson's emotionally damaged cop Martin Riggs a true love interest. Russo says the on-screen moment where she got to compare scars with Mel Gibson is one of her most memorable ever.

"Favorite scene I've ever done ever. And not just because you're, like, this crazy good kisser, which you are."

She says that last bit looking at Mel Gibson. His response is a cheeky, 'I know!' For years there has been talk of a Lethal Weapon 5 happening, but all hope of that was squashed when the Lethal Weapon TV series hit the small screen over the last year. The cast says no Lethal Weapon 5 is happening, ever. But Mel Gibson isn't against the idea.

"You'd play off the fact that they're not as limber as they used to be. And I think that would be fun."

Though it's not happening, Rene Russo thinks it would be a great comedy. But alas, instead of a movie, we do get this video of the stars enjoying some time back in each other's good graces, as presented by ABC. And it's probably for the best, as most sequels to twenty year dormant franchises kind of suck right now. We'd hate for this legacy to be tarnished by a bad final entry when Lethal Weapon 4 works just fine for their final send off.