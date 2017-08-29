It goes without saying at this point, but Darth Vader is one of the single greatest villains of all-time. Not just in the history of cinema, but in general. The perfection of the character is in no small part thanks to the terrific and unforgettable voice work by James Earl Jones, who voiced the legendary Sith Lord in the original trilogy, as well as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story last year. But what would happen if you replaced that brilliant performance with former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher? We need no longer wonder.

The Vooligans YouTube channel recently decided to do just that. They took a good chunk of famous Darth Vader footage from Star Wars and replaced it with Liam Gallagher talking. If it were any other British rock star, that may be boring, but Gallagher has a reputation for being rather crass and swearing like a sailor, so this is actually pretty hilarious. Not to mention his very thick British accent makes some of this extra funny. Oasis was one of the biggest rock bands on the planet, so why not have Liam Gallagher be one of the biggest villains the world has ever seen?

Oasis isn't as big as they once were, and they were never quite as big in the United States as they were in the U.K., but they were one of the biggest bands of the 90s and remain one of the biggest British bands in history. The band was a combination effort between Noel Gallagher and his much more crass brother Liam Gallagher. If you've never heard Liam in an interview before, this Darth Vader video really isn't that far off from what you might normally hear. It really works. Maybe not for the actual movie, but as a way to kill a few minutes online? Certainly.

George Lucas and those who worked on Star Wars could never have anticipated the level of success the movies would achieve. Even so, they managed to do some things that have helped fans do things like this video over the years. In particular, Darth Vader's mask doesn't have a mouth on it, so we never see his lips move. That allows for people to easily replace the James Earl Jones dialogue with anything they choose. Other videos have made use of this, like the Arnold Schwarzenegger edit, or the one that just has Darth Vader saying, "what?" to everything.

Liam Gallagher may not be the first person one would think to voice Darth Vader, but it will be hard not to think of after watching this. Especially after watching his reaction to the escape pod jettison from the beginning of Star Wars: A New Hope. If he can't get Oasis back together, maybe he can have a second career as a voice over actor? Be sure to check out the Liam Gallagher as Darth Vader video for yourself below.