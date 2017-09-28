Well, that didn't last long. Liam Neeson took a very short-lived retirement from action movies last week, but that is officially over. One might say he has Taken back his recent comments regarding his future in action flicks. Despite the fact that the well-respected actor recently indicated that he's not doing any more movies that utilize his particular set of skills, he now says he's "unretired." So, is it time for Taken 4?

The actor is currently making the rounds for his latest movie, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, which looks to be more in line with his more serious work over the years. While speaking with Variety, he was asked about his recent retirement from action movies and revealed that it's not true. As Liam Neeson tells it, he's going to do those types of movies until he's dead. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It's not true, look at me! You're talking in the past tense. I'm going to be doing action movies until they bury me in the ground. I'm unretired."

It doesn't matter that Liam Neeson is 65-years-old, the past decade or so has provided us with some of his best movies, as a result of Taken being such a huge hit. His career as an older action star has brought us also some of his worst movies, but we're willing to overlook the bad in favor of the good. This whole retirement thing started when, just a couple of weeks ago, Neeson said that audiences are going to stop buying him in action movies, given his age.

''The thrillers, that was all a pure accident. They're still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff. I'm like, 'Guy's I'm sixty-f***ing-five.' Audiences are eventually going to go, 'Come on.' ''

Following Taken, Liam Neeson starred in a ton of action movies over the course of the last several years. Movies like A-Team, Non-Stop, A Walk Among the Tombstones and Run All Night, just to name a few of the more middling entries from this period of his career. There are also truly great movies in the bunch, like The Grey, for example, which doesn't really get enough love. There's also the worst of the worst during this period, with movies like Taken 2 (and 3) and Battleship.

For those who want to see more quality Liam Neeson movies of this sort, his comments to Variety are good to hear. The really good news is that he's already got a couple of these movies on the way. The Commuter, which was directed Jaume Collet-Serra, who Neeson worked with on Non-Stop, Unknown and Run All Night, and is set to hit theaters on January 12 and is an action/thriller that takes place on a train. He also has Hard Powder coming up. That movie sees him as an angry snowplow driver who is seeking revenge on drug dealers who he thinks killed his son. Why retire when more movies like that can still happen?