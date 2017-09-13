Liam Neeson is possibly looking to make on Oscar bid this year with his work in Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, playing the man known as "Deep Throat" who helped expose the Watergate scandal. For much of his career, those were the kinds of roles that he was best known for. However, once Taken came out in 2008, he managed to find a new life as an older action movie star. But Liam Neeson has had about enough of that and has announced that he is retiring from big action franchises.

As reported by Sky News, Liam Neeson spoke at the Toronto International Film Festival recently and revealed that he is done with movies like Taken. So why is he deciding to hang up his very particular set of skills now? Apparently, he's getting too old. Here's what he had to say about it.

''The thrillers, that was all a pure accident. They're still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff. I'm like, 'Guy's I'm sixty-f***ing-five.' Audiences are eventually going to go, 'Come on.' ''

It isn't clear how it all happened by accident, but it is easy to see how the snowball could have just started rolling down the hill after Taken. That movie was a huge hit, bringing in $226 million worldwide and gave us something we weren't really used to seeing. The idea of a man in his 50s absolutely going on a tear to rescue his daughter made for some excellent action filmmaking. The sequels certainly didn't live up to the first movie, but Taken certainly gave the seasoned actor a new direction.

After Taken, Liam Neeson starred in a ton of action movies over the course of the last decade. Aside from Taken 2 and Taken 3, he also starred in movies like The A-Team, Non-Stop, A Walk Among the Tombstones and Run All Night. Many of the movies he made during this period were middle of the road action movies, but they all did well enough at the box office for the offers to keep coming in. And there were gems in the bunch, like Joe Carnahan's The Grey in 2012. We all just do our best to forget that Battleship happened. The good news? Neeson still has a couple more action movies coming down the pipeline, but that's it.

''I've shot one that's going to come out in January sometime. There might be another. That's it. But not 'Taken,' none of that franchise stuff.''

Both of these action flicks are set to arrive in 2018. First up is The Commuter, which was directed Jaume Collet-Serra, who he worked with on Non-Stop, Unknown and Run All Night, and is set to hit theaters on January 12. And last but certainly not least is Hard Powder, in which, Neeson plays an angry snowplow driver who is seeking revenge on drug dealers who he thinks killed his son. So at least he's retiring from action movies with something that sounds like it will be absolutely nuts. We may miss Liam Neeson doing movies like Taken, but he's an outstanding actor and this means we'll likely be seeing him do more awards-caliber work instead.