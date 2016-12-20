With just five days left until Christmas, everyone is getting in the holiday spirit, even big-screen bad-ass Liam Neeson. The actor recently stopped by CBS' late night series The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, to promote two new movies hitting theaters in limited release this week, Focus Features' A Monster Calls and Paramount's Silence, both of which could be awards season favorites. The actor even made it clear during his interview that there are no plans for Taken 4, but before the interview, the actor had a little fun with sketch that aired during the talk show.

In case you missed his appearance this week, The Late Show debuted the sketch on their YouTube for all to see, and it may just become a new holiday classic. The two-minute video shows Liam Neeson dressed in a full Santa Claus costume, as he auditions to become the new mall Santa. It's clear early on that this action icon is a bit too intense, seemingly channeling his Taken franchise character Bryan Mills, with a terrifying portrayal that would likely scare kids enough that they'll make sure to stay off the "naughty list."

The unseen casting director keeps telling the actor to be more "jolly" and kid-friendly, but it doesn't seem to take, as he continues reciting the lyrics to "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" in quite the terrifying fashion. When the casting director states that he thinks the performance is too intimidating, Liam Neeson argues that it's appropriate for the character, since Santa is single-minded, describing him as an "eye in the sky delivering swift judgment." He also channels Bryan Mills once again, by delivering one of the beloved action character's most famous lines, before offering an homage to another one of his recent films.

While Liam Neeson won't be resurrecting his Bryan Mills role anytime soon, the actor is certainly staying busy. He starred as iconic General Douglas MacArthur earlier this year in Operation Chromite, while also serving as the narrator in Universal's sequel The Huntsman: Winter's War. Both of his upcoming films A Monster Calls and Silence will debut in New York and Los Angeles theaters December 23, over the Christmas weekend. A Monster Calls, where he provides the voice of the monster, alongside a cast that includes Felicity Jones, Sigourney Weaver, Toby Kebbell and Geraldine Chaplin, will expand nationwide on January 6. Silence, which also stars Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver, will expand on both the January 6 and the January 13 Martin Luther King holiday weekend.

Next year is shaping up to be a busy year for Liam Neeson as well, with the actor starring as the Watergate whistleblower Mark Felt, a.k.a. "Deep Throat," in the biopic Felt, which doesn't have a release date in place yet. He also stars in The Commuter alongside Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga and Sam Neill. This project also reunites Liam Neeson with director Jaume Collet-Serra, who have worked together on 2011's Uknown, 2014's Non-Stop and last year's Run All Night. He is also attached to star in The Trainer for director Neil Jordan. Take a look at this hilarious video of Liam Neeson as the world's most intimidating Santa Claus.