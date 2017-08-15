It was inevitable. License to Drive is getting a remake. Only this time out, with an all-female cast. The Corey Haim and Corey Feldman classic first hit theaters in 1988, and wasn't a big hit. Critics hated it. But it has since become a cult favorite, and fans of the two Coreys usually sight it as one of their best team-ups before Haim's untimely death in 2010.

Most fans of the Two Coreys probably won't rail against an all-female License to Drive remake too hard. The title doesn't hold the same kind of reverence as Ghostbusters. The new comedy is coming from producer John Davis and 20th Century Fox, home to the original. Alish Brophy and Scott Miles, best known for their work on Girl Problems, are currently in the development stage. Instead of describing the movie as 'License to Drive with girls', which makes perfect sense, the filmmaking team is instead calling it 'Superbad with girls'.

The original License to Drive followed Corey Haim's Les, a 16 year old who fails his driver's test yet decided to take his grandfather's Caddy on a joy ride anyway to impress the girl of his dreams. When the girl gets too drunk and passes out, Les and his friends decide to store her in the trunk and hit up the local drive-in, where trouble ensues. Back in 1988, the movie came under fire for a chase sequence that involved a very inebriated man stealing the Cadillac, as the boys chase down the drunk in a beat up VW Bug. MADD came out against the movie, trying to boycott it.

Michael Ireland will oversee the coming-of-age comedy, which will now follow a 16 year old girl who fails her driver's test, yet goes out with her friends anyway. It doesn't sound like the movie will end with a DUI chase on the freeway this time out. But we might expect to see some backwards stunt driving.

Producer John Davis is also in the midst of making an Invasion of the Body Snatchers remake. He is also working on Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise movie for Disney. While it may sound like License to Drive is jumping on the all-female reboot bandwagon, the Two Coreys almost had their first outing together, The Lost Boys, get an all-female sequel all the way back in 1989.

As for License to Drive itself, Corey Haim was working on a direct sequel to the comedy called License to Fly, which would have reunited him with Corey Feldman, as the two set out to get their pilot licenses after dealing with a midlife crisis. In recent years, Feldman confirmed that the sequel had been indefinitely shelved due to the death of Corey Haim, and would never move forward.