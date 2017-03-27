Life is going to be making its way into theaters this weekend and will be providing moviegoers with their terrifying springtime sci-fi fix. The movie has drawn quite a few comparisons to Ridley Scott's Alien but despite the similarities, the movie has been received quite positively thus far. A lot of that positivity stems from the fact that Life features a very stacked and very talented cast that includes a few major A-list stars.

To help close out this year's SXSW in Austin, Texas, Sony decided to premiere Life ahead of its official release to a lucky crowd and as an added bonus they also brought the cast and filmmakers along. I was lucky enough to sit down and chat with several of the cast members including Rebecca Ferguson, Ariyon Bakare, Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds during SXSW. We talked about everything from the challenges of filming a movie in space, what projects they are hoping to move onto after this and how Jake Gyllenhaal feels about not being offered a role in Deadpool 2.

"Life tells the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of one of the most important discoveries in human history: the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As the crew begins to conduct research, their methods end up having unintended consequences and the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected."

Life is very much a movie that relies on the sum total of all of its parts in order to work. They have a very talented and probably underrated director in Daniel Espinosa at the helm. But they also have a couple of guys named Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese who just so happened to write one of the biggest movies of 2016 with Deadpool. Having them pen the screenplay for this movie most certainly didn't hurt anything. Deadpool is a movie that took a lot of people by surprise and Life is starting to seem like a movie that could definitely do the same. Having Ryan Reynolds paired up with them again is also certainly beneficial. But this time it isn't a movie centered on one star. This is a collaborative effort with an ensemble cast, and a terrific one at that.

If Life fails it most certainly won't be for a lack of talent involved and with an ensemble like this it would be hard to imagine that being the case. The cast for the movie includes the previously mentioned Ryan Reynolds Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson and Ariyon Bakare in addition to Hiroyuki Sanada and Olga Dihovichnay. The movie is directed by Daniel Espinosa with a script from Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Life is set to hit theaters on March 24. Be sure to check out our exclusive interview with the cast of Life for yourself.