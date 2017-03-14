What happens when you put a bunch of attractive astronauts in space with the first evidence of life on Mars? Very bad things, apparently. At least assuming this brand new red band trailer for Life is to be believed. Not that we are implying this movie is at all true or even plausible, but it definitely looks like a violent, scary and tense sci-fi movie that won't end well for those who are trapped aboard the space station with this mysterious alien.

Sony decided to drop this latest trailer online just ahead of the upcoming release for Life, which is scheduled to hit theaters in less than two weeks. The previous trailers and clips that have been released were a bit more secretive, trying to keep the alien creature out of sight and worked on building some more mysterious tension. That isn't really the case with this latest red band trailer. There is a lot of violent shots and we get our best look at the creature yet. Additionally, this movie is more and more starting to look like an homage to the original Alien. So much so that it may toe the line between homage and borderline remake. We'll have to wait and see which side of the line the movie ultimately falls on, but for now, here is the official synopsis for Life.

"Life tells the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of one of the most important discoveries in human history: the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As the crew begins to conduct research, their methods end up having unintended consequences and the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected."

Outside of having a very promising cast and a seemingly fun premise, there is a lot of talent behind the camera that makes Life an intriguing sci-fi movie. Perhaps most notably, Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick penned the script for Life and as an added bonus, they are reuniting with Ryan Reynolds again for this movie, which should encourage anyone who liked what they did with Deadpool. As good as this movie looks, it is going to have a tough first weekend at the box office. Lionsgate is also releasing their Power Rangers reboot the same weekend and Dax Shephard's R-rated Chips is also dropping. Additionally, Beauty and the Beast will be entering its second weekend of release and early tracking points to that movie being an absolute smash, so there will be a lot of competition facing Life.

The cast for the movie includes the previously mentioned Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, and Olga Dihovichnay. The movie is being directed by Daniel Espinosa and is set for release on March 24. Be sure to check out the very intense and scary new red band trailer for Life for yourself below.