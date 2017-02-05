With so many reboots and sequels happening in Hollywood, there is a lot of desire for some original, or at least non-franchise related movies. Sony is going to provide sci-fi fans with something original next month in the form of Life, which features Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds dealing with a deadly new form of life discovered on Mars. Now, Sony has released a brand new, full-length trailer for Life that gives us a much better idea of what to expect from the new sci-fi thriller.

Sony Pictures uploaded the brand new trailer online, which gives us our best look at Life yet. The studio is also airing a couple of Super Bowl spots for the movie, which have also been released online already. This new trailer expands on what we saw in the first teaser and looks to be a serious homage to Ridley Scott's original Alien. In the video, we finally get a few glimpses of the deadly, mysterious alien creature that is threatening the astronaut crew that discovers it. Here is the official synopsis for Life.

"Life tells the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of one of the most important discoveries in human history: the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As the crew begins to conduct research, their methods end up having unintended consequences and the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected."

Life is being directed by Daniel Espinosa, who worked with Ryan Reynolds previously on the movie Safe House, which also starred Oscar-winner Denzel Washington. He also directed the crime drama Easy Money and last year, he directed Child 44, which was panned by critics, but featured a great cast that included Joel Kinnaman, Tom Hardy and Gary Oldman. The reunion of Daniel Espinosa and Ryan Reynolds is worth mentioning, but it is no doubt the reunion of the Deadpool star with Zombieland screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick that has people excited. Sony is probably hoping a little bit of that Deadpool magic rubs off, because the movie will be facing some stiff competition at the box office. Lionsgate is also releasing their Power Rangers reboot on the same day, and Warner Bros. has their R-rated take on CHiPs also pegged for that weekend. Not only that, but Disney is releasing their live-action version of Beauty and the Beast just one week prior, so moviegoers will have a lot to choose from.

The cast for the movie includes the previously mentioned Ryan Reynolds Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, and Olga Dihovichnay. The movie is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, with Executive Producers Don Granger and Vicki Dee Rock on board as well. You can take a look at the very intense and scary new trailer for Life for yourself below. Life is set to hit theaters on March 24.