The Life movie may not be on your radar yet in terms of movies you need to see this month, but this clip may help convince you to make room for it on your calendar. March could easily wind up being the most jam-packed movie month of the entire year. There are a lot of big name movies coming out this month such as Beauty and the Beast and Logan, which is currently crushing it. But Life is slowly becoming something that may fall into the must see category and this new, intense clip, that is only more evident.

Sony Pictures released this clip online and it gives us our first very good look at the terrifying, yet unassuming looking alien that will be terrorizing the suspiciously good-looking crew of astronauts in Life. In the video, we get to see the first experiments being done on this new life form and things go downhill pretty fast. The alien lifeform, though small, turns out to be quite strong and puts Ariyon Bakare's character in a pretty bad situation. The clip is super tense and doesn't give away too much, but definitely shows us that this exciting and groundbreaking discovery won't be all peaches and roses. It might actually result in lots of dead astronauts.

"Life tells the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of one of the most important discoveries in human history: the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As the crew begins to conduct research, their methods end up having unintended consequences and the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected."

Life looks like a solid sci-fi movie based on everything we have seen so far, but that doesn't mean it will be facing an easy road to success. Lionsgate is releasing their highly-anticipated Power Rangers reboot on the same weekend that Sony is dropping Life in theaters and Warner Bros. is also releasing their R-rated Chips reboot. Not only that, but the weekend prior, Disney is releasing their live-action Beauty and the Beast, which is looking like it will be a massive blockbuster. That being the case, it should be having a very strong second weekend. All of that to say, Life will have a lot of competition upon its release. But the sci-fi/thriller crowd probably won't be the same crowd those other movies are going for and Life could also be a good option for those who encounter sold out showings for Beauty and the Beast or Power Rangers.

The cast for Life movie includes Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, and Olga Dihovichnay. The movie is being directed by Daniel Espinosa and is written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the duo behind Deadpool and Zombieland. Life is set for release on March 24. Be sure to check out the brand new clip from the movie for yourself below.