Ryan Reynolds got a big boost to his career last year with Deadpool, and while we have to wait a while for Deadpool 2, we are going to be seeing him back on the big screen very soon. He is going to be starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the new sci-fi thriller Life, which just so happens to be written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who penned the screenplay for Deadpool. Now, Sony Pictures has released their brand new Super Bowl spot for Life online.

Sony clearly has a lot of confidence in Life, or at the very least they want to get as many eyeballs on it as possible, since a 30-second slot of ad time cost an average of $5 million. In any case, this new video gives us a nice, brisk look at what to expect from the movie, which will be hitting theaters late next month. Prior to the release of this new video, we had seen another full-length trailer for Life, which made it seem like the movie bares a lot of similarities to Ridley Scott's Alien. There is nothing that says this movie is going to be nearly that good, but even being able to draw that kind of comparison is probably encouraging. Here is the official synopsis for the movie.

"Life tells the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of one of the most important discoveries in human history: the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As the crew begins to conduct research, their methods end up having unintended consequences and the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected."

Life is being directed by Daniel Espinosa, who worked with Ryan Reynolds previously on the movie Safe House, which also starred Oscar-winner Denzel Washington. He also directed the crime drama Easy Money and last year, he directed Child 44, which was panned by critics, but featured a great cast that included Joel Kinnaman, Tom Hardy and Gary Oldman. The reunion of Daniel Espinosa and Ryan Reynolds is worth mentioning, but it is no doubt the reunion of the Deadpool star with Zombieland screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick that has people excited.

Sony is probably hoping a little bit of that Deadpool magic rubs off, because the movie will be facing some stiff competition at the box office. Lionsgate is also releasing their Power Rangers reboot on the same day, and Warner Bros. has their R-rated take on CHiPs also pegged for that weekend. Not only that, but Disney is releasing their live-action version of Beauty and the Beast just one week prior, so moviegoers will have a lot to choose from.

Starring alongside Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal are Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, and Olga Dihovichnay. The movie is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, with Executive Producers Don Granger and Vicki Dee Rock on board as well. You can take a look at the very intense and scary new Super Bowl spot for Life for yourself below. Life is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2017.