Next week, Sony Pictures will unveil its new sci-fi thriller Life, which features an all-star cast including Ryan Reynolds (who reunites with Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on this film), Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson. Last week, the studio released a new TV trailer, which featured one shot in particular that looked quite familiar to an eagle-eyed fan. As it turns out, this brief shot was seemingly recycled footage from Sony's 2007 superhero sequel Spider-Man 3! Say what?

A Reddit user named "toomuchsoull" spotted this shot, which comes at the 26-second mark of the Sony Pictures Canada TV spot below. The shot in question features a number of New Yorkers, who we can see from the shot before are assembled in Times Square, looking up in terror, presumably at something falling from the sky, likely caused by this terrifying alien. This Reddit user discovered that practically the exact same shot was used at the 34 minutes and 45 second mark of Spider-Man 3, during a scene where Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man saves Bryce Dallas Howard's Gwen Stacy from a collapsing building.

Seeing as they're both Sony Pictures movies, it's not terribly surprising that they would simply find a shot from their archives to use for this sci-fi thriller, instead of assembling a slew of extras for what essentially amounts to a throwaway shot, but it's still unusual. As you can see in the photos below, the Life shot isn't an exact match, with the Life frame darkened considerably, and there are a few characters that seem to be digitally removed from the frame, but the ones that do remain, are clearly the same people wearing the same costumes from the Spider-Man 3 shoot. It's possible that the shot used in Life is one of the many discarded takes that Sam Raimi didn't use for that particular moment.

Another Redditor has even come up with a crazy theory that could even connect the alien creature in Life to Spider-Man 3. This person claims that Life could actually be a backdoor origin story for how the alien symbiote Venom came to Earth in the first place. Venom is actually featured in Spider-Man 3, first consuming Eddie Brock (Topher Grace) before taking over Peter Parker as his host. While that logic may be far-fetched, to say the least, it wouldn't be the first time that we've heard of a seemingly-unrelated movie being connected to a beloved franchise.

Many fans were quite shocked when it was revealed at the end of Split that the movie is actually set in the world of Unbreakable, with a brief cameo from Bruce Willis as David Dunn at the end of the film, setting up another movie that combines characters from Split and Unbreakable. Paramount has also surprised fans in the past by revealing that a small-budget indie previously known as The Cellar would be re-titled 10 Cloverfield Lane, which connects to the Cloverfield universe, as does the upcoming God Particle. Just last fall, Lionsgate unveiled that a horror-thriller entitled The Woods was actually entitled Blair Witch. Even with all of these recent examples, it seems unlikely that the alien featured in the Life movie has any connection to the new Spider-Man franchise, which kicks off with Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 7. Take a look at the new TV spot for Life, along with these uncannily similar photos from the video, and from 2007's Spider-Man 3.