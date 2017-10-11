Nothing like using the scandal of the moment to try to shove yourself back into the spotlight. But that's exactly what troubled actress Lindsay Lohan did, posting then deleting an Instagram video in support of accused sexual predator and alleged rapist Harvey Weinstein.

Perhaps she thought it would help her career? Maybe Harvey will give her a role in one of his upcoming movies, if he ever ventures back into the spotlight? Who knows what was going on in the head of Lindsay Lohan when she jumped on Instagram late Tuesday night to tell everyone to just stop it. Too many people are picking on Mr. Weinstein and she doesn't like it.

Some big stars have come out swinging, with many A list actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie describing their awful sexual encounters with Weinstein, while some male celebrities have also jumped forward to condemn the man, many who have worked directly for the co-founder of The Weinstein Company, formerly Miramax, which ignited the indie movie craze in the 90s. The producer is accused of assaulting and harassing many women over several decades. And in the past week, he has even been accused of rape by several women, including xXx actress and daughter of Dario Argento, Asia Argento, who once even made a low-budget movie about her encounter behind closed doors with Weinstein.

No one really knows why Lindsay Lohan would support and try to protect Harvey Weinstein. But she did it, and that is certainly causing some controversy, Recording the video from her home in Dubai, the actress had this to say.

"I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don't think it's right what's going on."

It was announced yesterday that Harvey Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman is leaving the embittered producer. Lohan feels this is an injustice and pointed parts of her message directly at Chapman. Even though a divorce is pending, Lindsay tells the woman that she needs to, "take a stand and be there for her husband."

Just as she did when Lohan went viral attempting to beg Disney for a role as Ariel in their upcoming live-action Little Mermaid movie, Lindsay later deleted the bizarre post. Perhaps coming to her senses. Though, it was left up long enough for everyone to see, as you can still watch the video in the Youtube embed below.

Harvey Weinstein is reportedly heading to Europe, where he'll seek treatment for his actions. Lindsay Lohan is not on the current list of actresses that Harvey Weinstein reportedly paid off to keep quiet over the years, some of whom are not coming out but are being quite vocal in other ways. Not saying this in defense of Weinstein, but he has not sexual assaulted every woman in Hollywood. At least that idea hasn't come to light. But at that, it's a bit ridiculous for Lohan to throw herself into this light, taking away some of the voices that have truly been hurt and effected by Weinstein's actions. She forgets this in expressing this thought.

"He's never harmed me or did anything to me, we've done several movies together.I think everyone needs to stop, I think it's wrong. So stand up."

People of all genders are standing up, only not in the direction Lohan asks for. There are too many Harvey Weinstein stories coming out each day. The floodgates are open. And it will be impossible to close them. You can watch Lindsay Lohan's Instagram video embedded here.