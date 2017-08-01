The Lion King remains among Disney's greatest achievements in feature-length animated movies. The 1994 classic is a favorite among many fans to this day and much of that has to do with the fantastic voice cast and very memorable songs. One of the best moments in the movie is when Scar, voiced by Jeremy Irons, sings the song Be Prepared. Now, a never-before-seen video showing the actor recording the song behind-the-scenes has arrived online.

The video comes courtesy of Entertainment Weekly ahead of the upcoming Walt Disney Signature Collection release of The Lion King, which will be available on digital platforms August 15 and Blu-ray on the 29. In the video, we see Jeremy Irons singing a bit of his opening performance from Be Prepared, which is cut together with the actual footage from the movie, giving us a cool new perspective on how things ultimately came together. We also get a brief cameo from James Earl Jones doing the voice of Mufasa in the video, as well as Whoopi Goldberg, Cheech Marin, and Jim Cummings recording the voices of the Hyenas.

To say that The Lion King was a successful movie would be a bit of an insult to just how well the movie did for itself at the time. To this day, it remains the third highest-grossing animated feature of all-time with $968.4 million worldwide. When adjusted for inflation it would still be king, if you will. It was also an absolute critical smash, currently sitting at a 92 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also won Hans Zimmer on Oscar for his score and three of the songs from The Lion King were nominated in the Best Original Song category, with 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' taking home the Academy Award. 'Be Prepared' wasn't one of the songs, but many fans of the movie will probably tell you it should have been.

Though the 1994 animated version of The Lion King still holds up, Disney is looking to give the next generation a version of the movie that they can call their own. Following the success of the recent live-action The Jungle Book, it was announced that the Mouse House is going to employ the same technology for a live-action version of The Lion King with Jon Favreau directing. The movie is currently set for release on July 19, 2019. Some footage was recently shown at D23 that recreated the famous "Circle of Life" sequence and it was reportedly amazing. As for the cast? Disney is mostly bringing in new talent, but they are bringing back James Earl Jones to reprise his role as Mufasa.

There were rumors going around recently that Hugh Jackman had been cast in the role of Scar, but that report was denied by his representatives. Maybe Disney can bring back Jeremy Irons for Scar as well? Fans of The Lion King almost certainly wouldn't mind. Be sure to check out the new video from behind-the-scenes of The Lion King for yourself below.