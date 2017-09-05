Last month, Disney released a rare deleted scene that shows Jeremy Irons singing as Scar from The Lion King Signature Collection on Blu-ray. Now we have details on another deleted scene that may have been quite controversial, if it remained a part of the 1994 theatrical release. This scene also features Jeremy Irons' Scar, but this time he isn't singing, he's making some creepy advances towards Nala (Moira Kelly). According to a new report, while the rest of the scenes that were cut still do match the overall tone of the movie, this scene in particular, "comes out of left field."

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that these deleted scenes all featured the dialogue recordings by the voice actors, although they weren't fully animated, only showcased in storyboard form. Directors Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff explain in the special features that these scenes, "didn't quite make it into the movie" because "sometimes it needs a little more work." The scene in question starts out with Scar in his cave, asking Zazu (Rowan Atkinson) why he isn't as beloved as his brother Mufasa (James Earl Jones). Zazu replies that he is a poor ruler and that he has no queen or family to love him, with Scar proclaiming there will be "little Scars running all over the place", which is when Nala enters his cave, and the creepiness begins.

After Scar gets rid of Zazu, he tells Nala to come closer, and that he doesn't bite, with Nala telling him that his kingdom is in "complete disarray" and that he needs to fix all of the problems plaguing it. Here, Scar then breaks into a song about how he needs to find a mate, which includes the line ""My cylinders are firing with fervor and you, my sweet thing, fit the part." Throughout the song, he keeps backing Nala into a corner until she is pinned between the cave wall and Scar, which causes Nala to slap him, with Scar responding, ""Oh, Nala, Nala, Nala. You know, you really have no choice. I always get what I want."

The scene comes to an end with Nala running out of the cave, joined by other lionesses when Scar emerges and proclaims that Nala has been chosen as his queen, and that either she will be his queen, or be banished from the Pride Lands. When she refuses, Scar orders a group of hyenas to run Nala and the other lionesses away. This Signature Collection Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD, which are all available now, come just as the studio is putting together its cast for The Lion King remake, with a burgeoning cast that includes Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa, Seth Rogen voicing Pumbaa, Chiwetel Ejiofor voicing scar, Alfre Woodard voicing Sarabi, Billy Eichner voicing Timon, John Oliver voicing Zazu and John Kani voicing Rafiki.

The Walt Disney Signature Collection release of The Lion King includes over three hours of classic bonus material and exclusive, brand new features inviting viewers to sing along with the film's award-winning music, observe recording sessions, step inside the story room, witness the evolution of a villain, and join Nathan Lane (voice of Timon) and Matthew Broderick (voice of Adult Simba) for an extended conversation regarding the legacy of The Lion King. The Lion King follows the adventures of Simba, a feisty lion cub who cannot wait to be king, as he searches for his destiny in the great "Circle of Life." The film earned a Golden Globe® for Best Motion Picture-Comedy or Musical and inspired a Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical that is currently the third longest-running musical in Broadway history.