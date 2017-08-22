The Antichrist is here in Netflix's upcoming horror comedy Little Evil. Another original outing for the streaming service, it stars Adam Scott and Evangeline Lilly in a hilarious new take on The Omen. Arriving just in time for the fall season, Little Evil will debut on September 1st.

From writer/director Eli Craig (Tucker & Dale vs. Evil); Adam Scott (Big Little Lies, Parks & Rec) and Evangeline Lilly (Ant-Man, Lost) star in this offbeat comedy about love, family, and the Antichrist. Gary has just married the love of his life, Samantha, and is now the stepfather to her quirky 5 year old son, Lucas (Owen Atlas). But he soon finds himself in increasingly odd situations around the child, which drives him to believe his new stepson may actually be the spawn of Satan.

Also starring in the movie are Donald Faison, Bridget Everett, and Chris D'Elia. The movie was produced by Jason Michael Berman, Nicholas David Nesbitt, and Scott Stuber. And it runs 94 minutes. Adam Scott is no stranger to Netflix. He recently co-starred in the comedy series Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later taking over Bradley Cooper's role as Ben. And on the horror comedy side of things, he will be seen in this fall's new Fox series Ghosted.

Director and writer Eli Craig seemingly came out of nowhere with his cult hit Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil. It didn't do much at the box office. But it has become a Netflix mainstay and has gained a huge cult following on the streaming service. So it's no wonder that his next movie would wind up there. Most people don't know that Craig is actually the son of Oscar-winning actress Sally Field. Though, once people learn that interesting fact, it should be noted that no, Burt Reynolds is not his father. That honor goes to Steve Craig, a construction contractor.

Following Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil, Eli Craig was recruited to turn Zombieland into a TV series for Amazon. He directed the pilot with original movie writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick coming back to do the script. He also directed an episode of Brothers & Sisters before deciding to make Little Evil his second directorial feature. He also acts, having appeared as Chuck in the 1999 sequel The Rage: Carrie 2. And he appeared as Young Hawk in Space Cowboys, playing a younger version of Tommy Lee Jones.

Little Evil is clearly spoofing The Omen. That 1976 classic followed American diplomat Robert (Gregory Peck), who adopts Damien (Harvey Stephens) when his wife, Katherine (Lee Remick), delivers a stillborn child. After Damien's first nanny hangs herself, Father Brennan (Patrick Troughton) warns Robert that Damien will kill Katherine's unborn child. Shortly thereafter, Brennan dies and Katherine miscarries when Damien pushes her off a balcony. As more people around Damien die, Robert investigates Damien's background and realizes his adopted son may be the Antichrist. Little Evil takes that template and ramps it up to 100, bringing some comedy and evil kid hijinks into the mix. As you can see from the poster, they're not shying away from the fact.

Little Evil is just one of many horror themed movies coming in the next couple of weeks as we head towards Halloween. Netflix itself is prepared to drop Season 2 of Stranger Things during the big horror holiday. But if you like your scares with a side dish of comedy, Little Evil might be just what your looking for.