New distribution company Gunpowder & Sky has released the first trailer for their outrageous comedy The Little Hours, which was acquired shortly after the R-rated comedy's premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie and Kate Micucci lead a cast chocked full of comedy all-stars, starring as a group of nuns who aren't exactly pleased with their life in the convent. This indie comedy could very well be one of this summer's sleeper hits when it debuts in theaters this coming June.

Medieval nuns Alessandra (Alison Brie), Fernanda (Aubrey Plaza), and Ginevra (Kate Micucci) lead a simple life in their convent. Their days are spent chafing at monastic routine, spying on one another, and berating the estate's day laborer. After a particularly vicious insult session drives the peasant away, Father Tommasso (John C. Reilly) brings on new hired hand Massetto (Dave Franco), a virile young servant forced into hiding by his angry lord. Introduced to the sisters as a deaf-mute to discourage temptation, Massetto struggles to maintain his cover as the repressed nunnery erupts in a whirlwind of pansexual horniness, substance abuse, and wicked revelry.

Loaded with comedic talent and written with an off-kilter, yet knowing touch, The Little Hours is an immensely charming romp. Writer/director Jeff Baena's riotous follow-up to Sundance Film Festival favorites Life After Beth and Joshy has transferred the nervy comedic energy from his earlier work to the Middle Ages with hilarious results. The supporting cast includes Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Nick Offerman, Jemima Kirke, Jon Gabrus, Adam Pally, Lauren Weedman, Paul Weiz and Paul Reiser.

Gunpowder & Sky has set a June 30 release date for The Little Hours, which puts it in the midst of a competitive summer movie frame, although it will only have a limited release. Opening in wide release that weekend will be Universal's animated sequel Despicable Me 3, Dimension's horror-thriller The Amityville Awakening, New Line's comedy The House and Broad Green's horror-thriller Wish Upon. Also opening a week earlier is the highly-anticipated tentpole sequel Transformers: The Last Knight on June 23, and Sony's superhero adventure Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 7.

Jeff Baena directs this outrageous comedy from his own screenplay, with star Aubrey Plaza also serving as producer alongside Liz Destro. Aubrey Plaza as starred in both of Jeff Baena's previous directorial efforts, portraying the title character in 2014's Life After Beth and Jen in last year's Joshy. Take a look at the first trailer for The Little Hours below, as we get closer and closer to the June 30 release date.