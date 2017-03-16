Last month, actress Lindsay Lohan made headlines when she sent out a side-by-side Instgram photo that featured both the actress and the animated version of Ariel from the Disney classic The Little Mermaid. The studio is currently developing a live-action version of this classic tale, with the actress throwing her hat in the ring to play Ariel, although it may be quite some time before this project reaches the casting phase. The actress also revealed on Instagram that she wants Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon to take the helm, and now the filmmaker has responded. First, though, take a look at Lindsay Lohan's full statement from Instagram last month.

"I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid. @disney approve that. #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack. Also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula. Simply because, she is the best. Take one. @disneystudios."

As of now, the project doesn't have a director, with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken coming aboard to write the music. Lin-Manuel Miranda is also said to be supervising the writing of the script, but it hasn't been confirmed who is writing the script, or if the studio is even seeking a director at this point. Vulture caught up with Bill Condon, who was promoting Beauty and the Beast, who responded to Lindsay Lohan's pitch. Here's what he had to say below.

"I know! It was sweet, it was very sweet of her. I hope she gets to make that movie. [Laughs.] I feel like I was so lucky in getting this crown jewel, but I'll go see her in Little Mermaid, absolutely."

There is currently another live-action adaptation set at Universal Pictures, which originally had Chloe Moretz to star as Ariel, before the actress dropped out of that project. Up and coming director Rebecca Thomas is taking the helm, working from a script by Richard Curtis. Last week, the first trailer debuted for another live-action Little Mermaid, which stars Shirley MacLaine, Gina Gershon, William Forsythe and Poppy Drayton, from directors Chris Bouchard and Blake J. Harris. That film is slated for release later this year, but an exact release date has not yet been given.

Bill Condon doesn't have another directorial project lined up at this time, so it's possible that he could come aboard and direct The Little Mermaid. Still, it isn't known where this project is in development, and how far along the screenplay is at this time. Lindsay Lohan's last movie was The Canyons, which she starred in alongside adult entertainment star James Deen, Noland Gerard Funk, Amanda Brooks, Tenille Repinski and Gus Van Sant. She has also recently guest-starred on Eastbound and Down and 2 Broke Girls, and she will next be seen in The Shadows Within. Hopefully we'll hear more on Disney's the Little Mermaid soon.